Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs

Technics Announces the New SA-C600 Compact Network CD Receiver as Part of the New Premium C600 Series

Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Technics announced the launch of the new SA-C600 Compact Network CD Receiver, which is part of the new 'Premium C600' series. This new Technics line also includes the highly capable SB-C600 Compact Speaker System, which launched in November 2021.

Technics
Technics

The SA-C600 is an addition to the Technics portfolio, filling the gap between the all-in-one compact speaker systems, such as C70MK2, and true separate component systems, such as the C700 and the G700 systems. There is high demand for compact, elegant and high-performing receiver components, which cover the needs of many modern music lovers and ambitious hi-fi fans. While many audiophiles choose components that outperform all-in-one table-top systems, compact receivers like the SA-C600 offer the option to connect virtually to any speaker system. This enables a higher performance level than all-in-one solutions, without the need for several components within the home audio setup.

The new SA-C600 incorporates the sophisticated full-digital amplification technology of the JENO Engine, which is the basis for the powerful and dynamic audio quality of all Technics products. However, the SA-C600 Compact Network CD Receiver also meets rising consumer demands for connectivity and flexibility.

The SA-C600 has an impressive list of key features and specifications:

  • Elegant, compact CD top-loader design
  • 2 x 60W into 4 ohms for room-filling power and dynamics
  • Technics' proprietary full-digital amplifier based on the JENO Engine (Jitter Elimination and Noise-Shaping Optimization)
  • Low Noise Power Supply
  • Left and right channel individual Space Tune with additional "In-shelf" option
  • High-quality Phono MM input
  • Optical SPDIF input with auto power-on function when detecting source signal – especially comfortable with TV signals
  • Subwoofer output
  • Chromecast built-in for multiroom capability and access to streaming services
  • Spotify Connect, TIDAL, Deezer, Amazon Music
  • Internet Radio / DAB / FM
  • AirPlay 2
  • MQA decoding

The already-launched SB-C600 is an ideal match for the high-quality performance of the new SA-C600 Compact Network CD Receiver. Together, they form an attractive, audiophile-standard combination that sets new standards for audio quality and design within the modern home.

The SA-C600 will be available in February 2022. It will come in an elegant body with a hairline-brushed aluminum top plate in either silver or black.

About Technics
Technics is the brand name of hi-fi audio products owned by the Panasonic Corporation with main residence in Osaka, Japan. The Technics brand was founded in 1965. Driven by a constant strive for innovation and excellence within the audio field, countless legendary hi-fi components have been released by the Technics brand, many of them having set new standards in the audio world.

For more information please see:
Website: http://www.technics.com/us/ 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/technics.global/ 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/technics

Panasonic Logo
Panasonic Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technics-announces-the-new-sa-c600-compact-network-cd-receiver-as-part-of-the-new-premium-c600-series-301453462.html

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.