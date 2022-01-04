- Maximize new panel offerings with Sony's proprietary technologies for the most immersive viewing experience available -

Sony Electronics Introduces 2022 BRAVIA XR TV Lineup, Featuring Innovative XR Backlight Master Drive Technology for New Mini LED Models - Maximize new panel offerings with Sony's proprietary technologies for the most immersive viewing experience available -

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the new BRAVIA XR television series, including MASTER Series Z9K 8K and X95K 4K Mini LED models, MASTER Series A95K, MASTER Series A90K and A80K 4K OLED models, and X90K 4K LED model.

Sony Electronics' 2022 BRAVIA XR TV Lineup

Powered by Cognitive Processor XR™, the unique XR Backlight Master Drive precisely controls our latest generation Mini LED backlight in the Z9K and X95K series for incredible brightness. Enjoy an unprecedented dynamic range with incredibly dazzling lights and deep blacks, as well as beautifully natural mid tones with almost no flare or halos around highlights. The Cognitive Processor XR™ also powers our A95K's new OLED (QD-OLED) panel with XR Triluminos Max, which delivers our widest color palette and reproduces naturally beautiful shades and hues. With millions of individual, self-illuminating pixels, the A95K delivers more colors than ever before for an entirely new viewing experience.

These new innovations help us deliver the best and most immersive viewing experiences, authentically delivering the creator's true intent. When watching movies, viewers can experience our enhanced Acoustic Surface Audio+™ for OLED models and Acoustic Multi-Audio™ for LED models, precisely matching the position of the sound with the images on the screen for a truly immersive audio/visual experience. The lineup also includes new features that customize and enhance at-home entertainment. Together with Netflix, we've released Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode[1], which automatically adjusts image processing based on ambient light, so users' favorite shows and films look like the creator intended, under any conditions. Additionally, Sony's new BRAVIA CORE Calibrated Mode will automatically adjust the image quality on screen to better align with the filmmaker's original vision.[2] All 2022 BRAVIA XR televisions will also be designated 'Perfect for PlayStation®5'[3], which includes two PS5® exclusive features – Auto HDR Tone Mapping[4] and Auto Genre Picture Mode[5].

"Sony is committed to offering the best viewing experience possible, no matter the at-home environment or content selection," said Tyler Ishida, President of Consumer Business Group, Sony Electronics Inc. "With best-in-class picture and sound quality, our new TVs enhance any on-screen streaming and gaming content to create a powerfully immersive big-screen experience."

"Sony's purpose is to fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology. By leveraging our product innovation and the creative community, we bring that to life," said Neal Manowitz, President and Chief Operating Officer, Sony Electronics Inc. "It is through working with our partners and the creators themselves that we can support their vision and deliver that to the consumer."

This year, Sony also introduces a newly developed original camera device, BRAVIA CAM[6], which recognizes where users are sitting and optimizes the picture and sound accordingly. It includes gesture controls, video chat and many other fun, new experiences waiting to be explored.

With growing demand for even larger TV screens, there is also the risk of greater resource and energy use. However, Sony is committed to sustainability from the development process all the way through to the viewing experience. Sony's "Road to Zero" global environmental plan aims to achieve a sustainable society by reaching a zero environmental footprint throughout the life cycle of its products and business activities by the year 2050. With these goals in mind, our 2022 TVs use high recycled plastic content with Sony-developed SORPLAS™. By using SORPLAS™[7], we've increased our use of recycled material without sacrificing design and durability and reduced overall virgin plastic use in TVs by up to 60%[8], which equates to approximately 140,000,000 compact discs. Additionally, Sony's BRAVIA CAM can recognize when viewers are no longer in front of the TV and dim the display to conserve energy.

2022 BRAVIA XR Lineup Highlights:

Cognitive Processor XR™: Take vision and sound to the next level with Cognitive Processor XR™. Our revolutionary processor on Sony BRAVIA XR™ TVs reproduces content the way humans see and hear for an incredibly lifelike experience. Images are cross-analyzed and enhanced, especially around the focal point, to give real life depth, extraordinary contrast, and beautifully vivid colors.

XR Backlight Master Drive: Powered by Cognitive Processor XR™, the XR Backlight Master Drive uses a Sony-developed local dimming algorithm to control thousands of tiny, ultra-dense Mini LEDs with absolute precision and independence, delivering extraordinary brightness, impressive dynamic range, deep blacks, and beautifully natural colors.

Acoustic Surface Audio+™/Acoustic Multi-Audio™: For a truly immersive audio/visual experience, these powerful features ensure that sound matches precisely with what's on the screen.

360 Spatial Sound Personalizer: In combination with BRAVIA XR TVs[9], this technology offers a perfectly optimized spatial sound experience for neckband speakers, like Sony's SRS-NS7, as well as select Sony headphones – all with minimal configuration. Dedicated apps even personalize the cinematic sound field by analyzing users' individual ear shape.

Elevate the Experience with Sony's Sound Products: Sony's new BRAVIA XR TVs are an excellent match for an array of Sony sound products, such as the 360 Spatial Sound Mapping , a new frontier of spatial sound technology, is the latest addition to models HT-A7000 and HT-A5000[10]. By calibrating sound to the chosen viewing room, the technology creates multiple optimally arranged phantom speakers for a wider and more immersive cinematic sound field. Using the Acoustic Center Sync [11] feature, a BRAVIA XR TV plays the center channel role with the home theater system or soundbar as part of the 360 Spatial Sound Mapping setup[12], enabling sound to perfectly match what's on the screen. Sony's new BRAVIA XR TVs are an excellent match for an array of Sony sound products, such as the HT-A9 Home Theater System or the HT-A7000 and HT-A5000 soundbars., a new frontier of spatial sound technology, is the latest addition to models HT-A7000 and HT-A5000[10]. By calibrating sound to the chosen viewing room, the technology creates multiple optimally arranged phantom speakers for a wider and more immersive cinematic sound field. Using thefeature, a BRAVIA XR TV plays the center channel role with the home theater system or soundbar as part of the 360 Spatial Sound Mapping setup[12], enabling sound to perfectly match what's on the screen.

BRAVIA CAM 6 : This innovative technology ensures users always have the best seat in the house by optimizing picture and sound quality. BRAVIA CAM also offers gesture controls, video chat and many other fun, new experiences.

Ambient Optimization Pro: Users can connect their BRAVIA XR TV with BRAVIA CAM and enjoy TV like never before. BRAVIA CAM recognizes where users are in the room and how far they are from the TV, then adjusts sound and picture settings so they're just right.

Google TV: Brings together more than 700,000 movies, shows, live TV and more from apps and subscriptions and organizes seamlessly. Easily find something to watch with personalized recommendations and bookmark shows and movies to a single Watchlist to keep track of what to watch. Users can even add to their Watchlist from their phone or laptop with Google Search.[13]

Premium Remote: Our new premium aluminum remote is easy to use and clean, with simplified buttons and a backlight so users can see everything clearly, even in the dark. Never lose the remote behind sofa cushions again; with the Finder function, users can tell the TV to find the remote and the remote will ring.

BRAVIA CORE : The BRAVIA CORE 2 app is a pre-loaded movie service that allows for redemption of up to 10 current release or catalog feature films, and up to 24 months unlimited streaming of dozens of more movies, with the purchase of a BRAVIA XR TV. With BRAVIA XR technology, Pure Stream™[14] and IMAX® Enhanced, content is delivered with stunning visuals and expressive sound quality. With BRAVIA CORE Calibrated Mode , movies will automatically adjust to the optimal picture settings to create a truly exceptional at-home movie viewing experience. Over time, the app experience will be enriched with new features. BRAVIA CORE will be available on BRAVIA televisions in over 75 countries in 2022.

Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode: A new display mode that leverages Sony's BRAVIA XR ambient light sensor to ensure that the artistic intent is preserved in all lighting conditions. Sony's close collaboration with Netflix on this feature means viewers can enjoy Netflix content with precise colors, accurate contrast, and true motion, whether the content is enjoyed in a dark or well-lit environment. 1

Perfect for PlayStation®5: Pair a BRAVIA XR TV with a PlayStation®5 console to get a fantastic gaming experience. Only BRAVIA XR TVs automatically adjust and optimize the picture to the best settings for the PlayStation®5 console, whether it's used for gaming or watching a movie. With immersive picture and sound, users will feel like they're right in the middle of the action. And with 4K /120fps, as specified in HDMI 2.1, our TVs give smooth and clear movement for responsive gameplay. 3

Commitment to Sustainability: Sony is committed to sustainability from the development process all the way through to the viewing experience. This year, select models use Sony-developed SORPLAS™, a 99% recycled plastic material that has reduced the amount of virgin plastic used by up to 60%7. TV packaging size has also been reduced by approximately 15%, and features a significant reduction in ink (approx. 90%) and plastic (approx. 35%).8 Additionally, BRAVIA CAM can recognize when viewers are no longer in front of the TV and dim the display to conserve energy. To learn more, please visit: Sony is committed to sustainability from the development process all the way through to the viewing experienceThis year, select models use Sony-developed SORPLAS™, a 99% recycled plastic material that has reduced the amount of virgin plastic used by up to 60%. TV packaging size has also been reduced by approximately 15%, and features a significant reduction in ink (approx. 90%) and plastic (approx. 35%).AdditionallyBRAVIA CAM can recognize when viewers are no longer in front of the TV and dim the display to conserve energy. To learn more, please visit: https://www.sony.net/electronics/eco-tv?press-release

New Sony TV Models and Key Features

MASTER Series Z9K [85" class (84.6" diag.) and 75" class (74.5" diag.) models] 8K Mini LED TV features:

Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content.

XR Backlight Master Drive precisely controls our latest generation Mini LED backlight for extraordinary contrast of high brightness and deep blacks.

XR Triluminos™ Pro and XR Contrast Booster 20 combine to express billions of accurate colors with exceptional black contrast.

X-Anti Reflection minimizes reflection for a distraction-free viewing experience.

X-Wide Angle™ technology provides vivid real-world colors from any angle while retaining more color and brightness.

BRAVIA CORE Calibrated Mode 2

Acoustic Multi-Audio™ uses four frame tweeters at the top and either side of the TV, in addition to front-firing speakers and dual subwoofers, to elevate directional sound sources, ensuring pictures and sound are in total harmony for a more cinematic experience.

Acoustic Center Sync optimizes sound output from the TV and soundbar for a better audio experience. 11

BRAVIA CAM 6 and Ambient Optimization Pro [15]

Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV. 13

Hands-free voice capabilities.

Premium Remote

Minimalist One Slate design with Seamless Edge and a single pane of tempered glass keeps users focused on the picture for a truly immersive big screen viewing experience without distraction.

Three-way stand provides three stand position options, including a narrow position for a smaller footprint, standard position to eliminate distractions and soundbar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system.

For more information about the Z9K, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/televisions/all-tvs/p/xr75z9k.

MASTER Series A95K [65" class (64.5" diag.) and 55" class (54.6" diag.) models] OLED TV features:

Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content.

XR OLED Contrast Pro adjusts brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow while new XR Triluminos Max can access the widest palette of color to reproduce natural shades with every detail.

New OLED (QD-OLED) panel boosts color brightness by up to 200% compared to conventional TVs.

Acoustic Surface Audio+™ uses special actuators to turn the screen into a multi-channel speaker so the sound matches precisely with what's on screen. The TV includes two large actuators and two subwoofers.

Acoustic Center Sync optimizes sound output from the TV and soundbar for a better audio experience. 11

BRAVIA CORE Calibrated Mode 2

BRAVIA CAM 6 and Ambient Optimization Pro 15

Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV. 13

Hands-free voice capabilities.

Premium Remote

Dual Style offers two different viewing formats – 'front position' brings the screen forward for the most immersive experience while 'back position' allows users to set the TV close to the wall, so it blends seamlessly with the room.

For more information about the A95K, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/televisions/all-tvs/p/xr65a95k.

X95K [85" class (84.6" diag.), 75" class (74.5" diag.) and 65" class (64.5" diag.) models] 4K Mini LED TV features:

Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content.

XR Backlight Master Drive precisely controls our latest generation Mini LED backlight for extraordinary contrast of high brightness and deep blacks.

XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster 15 combine to express billions of accurate colors with exceptional black contrast.

X-Anti Reflection minimizes reflection for a distraction-free viewing experience.

X-Wide Angle™ technology provides vivid real-world colors from any angle while retaining more color and brightness.

BRAVIA CORE Calibrated Mode 2

Acoustic Multi-Audio™ uses sound positioning tweeters to ensure high frequency sounds come from the right place in the scene, precisely matching what's on screen. In addition to front-firing speakers, these sound positioning tweeters manage sound positioning in high tone areas for enhanced realism, while left and right subwoofers deliver powerful bass no matter where the TV is placed.

Acoustic Center Sync optimizes sound output from the TV and soundbar for a better audio experience. 11

BRAVIA CAM 6 accessory compatible and Ambient Optimization Pro 15 .

Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV. 13

Hands-free voice capabilities.

Minimalist One Slate design with Seamless Edge and a single pane of tempered glass keeps viewers focused on the picture for a truly immersive big screen viewing experience without distraction.

Three-way stand provides three stand position options, including a narrow position for a smaller footprint, standard position to eliminate distractions and soundbar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system.

For more information about the X95K, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/televisions/all-tvs/p/xr65x95k.

MASTER Series A90K [48" class (47.5" diag.), 42" class (41.5" diag.) models] OLED TV features:

Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content.

XR OLED Contrast Pro adjusts brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow while XR Triluminos Pro enables a wider palette to reproduce each color with the subtle differences seen in the real world.

BRAVIA CORE Calibrated Mode 2

Acoustic Surface Audio+™ uses special actuators to turn the screen into a multi-channel speaker so the sound matches precisely with what's on screen. The TV includes two large actuators and two subwoofers.

Acoustic Center Sync optimizes sound output from the TV and soundbar for a better audio experience. 11

BRAVIA CAM 6 accessory compatible and Ambient Optimization Pro 15 .

Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV. 13

Hands-free voice capabilities.

Premium Remote

Minimalist one slate design with Seamless Edge bezel embraces the screen in a single pane of glass that's naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture without distraction.

Flexible two-way stand provides different stand position options, including a standard position to eliminate distractions and a sound bar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system. Thanks to the adjustable stand with aluminum center plate, users can place the TV and soundbar on a desktop so it can be used as a gaming monitor.

For more information about the A90K, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/televisions/all-tvs/p/xr48a90k.

A80K [77" class (76.7" diag.), 65" class (64.5" diag.) and 55" class (54.6" diag.) models] OLED TV features:

Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content.

XR OLED Contrast Pro adjusts brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow while XR Triluminos Pro enables a wider palette to reproduce each color with the subtle differences seen in the real world.

BRAVIA CORE Calibrated Mode 2

Acoustic Surface Audio+™ uses special actuators to turn the screen into a multi-channel speaker so the sound matches precisely with what's on screen. The TV includes three actuators and two subwoofers. Two of the actuators are dedicated to treble, strengthening sound localization and surround sound.

Acoustic Center Sync optimizes sound output from the TV and soundbar for a better audio experience. 11

BRAVIA CAM 6 accessory compatible and Ambient Optimization Pro 15 .

Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV. 13

Hands-free voice capabilities.

Minimalist one slate design with Metal Flush Surface embraces the screen in a single pane of glass that's naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture without distraction.

Three-way stand provides three stand position options, including a narrow position for a smaller footprint, hero position to eliminate distractions and soundbar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system.

For more information about the A80K, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/televisions/all-tvs/p/xr65a80k.

X90K [85" class (84.6" diag.), 75" class (74.5" diag.), 65" class (64.5" diag.) and 55" class (54.5" diag.) models] 4K LED TV features:

Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content.

Combined with the precision of a Full Array LED panel, XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster 10 deliver supreme realism with deep blacks and intense brightness with wider color gamut.

BRAVIA CORE Calibrated Mode 2

Acoustic Multi-Audio™ includes two sound positioning tweeters, in addition to traditionally-placed TV speakers, that enable sound to follow the action for a truly immersive experience. Independent amps are controlled separately to precisely manage sound positioning of these speakers in high tone areas, enhancing sound pressure and stability for more realism.

Acoustic Center Sync optimizes sound output from the TV and soundbar for a better audio experience. 11

BRAVIA CAM 6 accessory compatible and Ambient Optimization Pro 15 .

Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV. 13

Minimalist One Slate design with flush surface maximizes the screen and minimizes the bezel, so users stay focused on what's important – the picture.

Two-way stand provides different stand position options, including a standard position to eliminate distractions and a soundbar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system.

For more information about the X90K, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/televisions/all-tvs/p/xr65x90k.

Pricing and Availability

Suggested retail price and retail availability will be announced in spring 2022.

For more information on new Sony television models, please watch Sony's BRAVIA XR announcement video here or visit the BRAVIA XR website: https://electronics.sony.com/bravia-xr.

For more information on all Sony televisions, please visit https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/televisions/c/all-tvs.

For more information on all Sony soundbars, please visit https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/tv-video-home-theater-sound-bars/c/soundbars.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

[1] Netflix streaming membership required. 4K Ultra HD availability subject to your Netflix subscription plan, internet service, device capabilities, and content availability. www.netflix.com/termsofuse [2] Purchase an eligible TV and register for BRAVIA CORE™ by 02/23/24. Number of titles, credits & redemption/viewing period & selection differ per TV model & subject to change. For eligible TVs and terms and conditions: https://www.sony.net/bravia-core. BRAVIA CORE streaming membership reqd. Network services, content, and operating system and software of product may be subject to separate or third-party terms and conditions and changed, interrupted, or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. [3] Input lag time measured via 4K/120fps game HDMI input, may differ by real-time usage environment or specific conditions. Game title supporting 4K/120fps required. [4] Auto HDR Tone Mapping - Software updates on both PlayStation®5 console and TV available by automatic update or user initiated update. To activate Auto Tone Mapping, must enable feature when pairing TV and PS5 for the first time; or will need to disconnect TV and PS5, perform factory reset and enable the feature during initial setup. Feature is supported only when PS5 and TV are directly connected. Applicable models: All BRAVIA XR models, X85K, X85J, X80K, X80J, X900H. [5] Auto Genre Picture Mode - Software updates on both PlayStation®5 console and TV available by automatic update or user initiated update. This function works when Auto Picture Mode on the TV is set to ON and is supported only when PS5 and TV are directly connected. Applicable models: All BRAVIA XR models, X85K, X85J, X80K, X80J, X900H. [6] Other than video chat, other BRAVIA CAM features available via future firmware update. [7]The recycle rate refers to flame-retardant materials. The recyclable material used on the TV may differ depending on size. [8] Percentage compared to FY18. The products with 60% reduction are only available with certain models and in certain regions. [9] 360 Spatial Sound personalizer requires the supplied transmitter (WLA-NS7)] and a BRAVIA XR TV model sold sep. [10] The software update of 360 Spatial Sound Mapping on HT-A7000 and HT-A5000 will be available in spring 2022. [11] BRAVIA Acoustic Center Sync mode works with the following models: Z9K series, A95K series, A90K series, A80K series, A75K series, X95K series, X90K series, X80K series, Z9J series, A90J series, A80J series and X95J series. Product availability varies by country. [12] Optional wireless rear speakers (sold sep.) are required for HT-A7000 and HT-A5000. Optional rear speakers may not be available in all countries and regions. [13] User must accept Google Terms of Service (http://www.google.com/policies/terms/), Play Terms of Service (https://play.google.com/intl/en-US_us/about/play-terms/index.html) and Privacy Policy (http://www.google.com/policies/privacy/) to use TV. User must connect to a Google account to use certain advertised features, including voice to activate linked apps, and install certain apps and operating software during setup. Use of TV without connecting to a Google account allows only basic TV features and certain apps. Wireless connectivity requires 802.11 home network (802.11n recommended). Network services, content, operating system and software of this product may be subject to separate or third-party terms and conditions and changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. Apps must be compatible with TV. App availability varies by region and device. Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. [14] User must setup broadband network environment. By default, Pure Stream setting is turned OFF and must be turned ON in BRAVIA CORE settings. BRAVIA CORE offers streaming between 30Mbps-80Mbps once user turns ON Pure Stream. To access Pure Stream at 30Mbps, user must have a minimum internet speed of 43Mbps over Wi-Fi. To access highest quality Pure Stream available at 80Mbps user must have minimum internet speed of 115Mbps over Wi-Fi. Subject to user's network operator's video streaming restrictions, BRAVIA CORE automatically selects the best bitrate as following with adaptive streaming functionality based on the internet speed available. [15]Feature requires future firmware update.

Sony logo (PRNewsfoto/Sony Electronics)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.