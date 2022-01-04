PANASONIC TO SHOWCASE NEW PRODUCTS, LATEST INNOVATIONS AND SMART PARTNERSHIPS AT CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2022, Panasonic will showcase its latest technologies, partnerships and more. Its booth in Main Hall LVCC #16419 is designed for attendees to autonomously engage with the brand's latest innovations, offering self-guided tours featuring a breath-taking Immersive Entertainment Experience; new trend-driven Tech Talks (pre-recorded) with Panasonic's subject matter experts; as well as rich video content and QR codes that connect to the company's product introductions and sustainability initiatives. Via the Panasonic CES 2022 Digital Experience , Panasonic will be highlighting six primary discovery areas, including Immersive Entertainment, Lifestyle Technologies, Smart Mobility, Healthy Environments, Food Tech, and Sustainability. Each area of the site offers visitors an opportunity to explore Panasonic's latest innovations and learn more about the ways we are moving the world forward.

Stream the Panasonic Press Conference

The Panasonic CES 2022 press conference can be viewed at Panasonic.com/ces.

Green Impact

Learn more about "Panasonic GREEN IMPACT," a commitment to reducing CO2 emissions generated from its own business operations and value chain as well as expanding our contributions to reduce CO2 emissions of society.

Panasonic Tech Talks Return to CES

Panasonic Tech Talks return once again with presentations featuring Panasonic's leading technology minds and partners. The brief discussions are formatted to deliver interesting insights and inspire thought on emerging trends shaping industries and society. This year's Tech Talk lineup will feature:

The AI of Augmented Reality HUD

Scott Kirchner , President at Panasonic Automotive, and Gene Karshenboym , CEO of Phiar, will discuss the augmented reality head-up display evolution. They share how the latest iteration of the AR HUD has become even smarter with AI integration and newly enhanced eye tracking features.

Creating Shared Energy Value with Utilities, Consumers, Electric Fleet Operators

Moderated by Green Builder's Editor Matt Power , Panasonic's Director of Energy Storage, Mukesh Sethi , and Head of Utility Advisory, Dexter Gauntlett , discuss the exciting transition of the utility business model to enable "prosumers" – equipped with solar panels, energy storage, and electric vehicles – to participate in, and be compensated for, providing value to the grid.

Visitors can view the full Tech Talk video schedule and watch these sessions in the Booth LVCC #16419 and at panasonic.com/ces.

Live in Las Vegas: In-Person Experiences

Panasonic Booth LVCC #16419 Brand Theatre We are offering self-guided tours of our Immersive Entertainment experience in the Brand Theatre with content by Illuminarium Experiences created especially for CES 2022 and brought to life with Panasonic's latest PTZ cameras and RQ35KU projectors. West Hall e-Mobility Experience and Test Track (outdoor) Automotive Zen Rider eBike powered by Panasonic system

Panasonic and Totem USA have teamed up to bring Totem's first UL-certified eBike to the U.S. market. Get hands on with the Zen Rider eBike powered by Panasonic with a ride at the CES 2022 e-Mobility Test Track outside of West Hall from January 5-7.

Dive into Digital Discovery Areas – in Booth videos, QR codes and online

Lifestyle Technologies Gaming Special Edition SoundSlayer WIGSS

Introducing the SoundSlayer Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System – Final Fantasy Edition (SC-GN01PPFF). Designed in collaboration with SQUARE ENIX® Co., Ltd., this special model comes packaged in a unique box and features an exclusive design with both the FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online logo and iconic meteor logo printed directly on the wearable.





LZ2000 OLED TV

Get a first look at Panasonic's flagship OLED TV for 2022, the LZ2000, available in 55, 65 and, for the first time, 77-inch sizes. Thanks to their Hollywood tuning and superb color accuracy, Panasonic OLED TVs have always been the best choice for viewing films and high-quality TV series. With new Game Control Board settings, automatic NVIDIA GPU detection, improved 60Hz latency and HDMI2.1 compatibility, the LZ2000 is also a gaming powerhouse. Kitchen Smart Inverter Countertop Microwave Oven Works with Alexa

Providing a handsfree cooking experience, the new smart microwave (NN-SV79MS) can be controlled with Alexa using any Alexa-enabled device or the Alexa app. With 69.7 percent of U.S. smart-speaker users using Amazon Alexa 1 , the NN-SV79MS fits seamlessly into these households' smart home setup.





HomeCHEF 7-in-1 Compact Oven

Designed to make even the most complicated dishes as easy as simply pressing a button, the HomeCHEF 7-in-1 (NUSC180B) allows cooks of all levels, lifestyles, and ages to save time and prepare a wide range of delicious, healthy foods quickly and easily thanks to new and improved steam and convection functions, as well as a variety of cooking and cleaning programs. LUMIX® LUMIX® 20th Anniversary

In 2021, LUMIX celebrated our 20th anniversary. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the millions of customers worldwide using our products to empower their creativity, capture powerful moments and fuel their passions. Shavers Arc6 Cordless Electric Wet/Dry Shaver

Panasonic's first 6-blade shaver cuts four times more of tricky, long, flat-lying hairs in a single pass than the Panasonic Arc5 5-blade shavers. Designed for our increasing work from home grooming needs, its ultra-fast linear motor, flexible shaver head and responsive beard sensor technology provide a closer shave while minimizing tugging and skin irritation. Technics ® SA-C600 Compact Network CD Receiver

The SA-C600, part of the new 'Premium C600' series, is the latest addition to the Technics portfolio, filling the gap between the all-in-one compact speaker systems, such as C70MK2, and true separate component systems, such as the C700 and the G700 systems.





EAH-A800 Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

These new headphones combine excellent sound and superior call quality with Bluetooth® Multipoint pairing, bringing together the outstanding technologies and experience that Technics has cultivated over more than 50 years of hi-fi audio development.

VR Metaverse Shiftall VR MeganeX

MeganeX is an ultra-lightweight and ultra-compact VR glasses compatible with SteamVR. Astonishingly light weight and foldable frame with built-in speakers, make the MeganeX easy to carry.

Haritora X

mutalk

Pebble Feel

Smart Mobility Automotive AR HUD 2.0

Panasonic's first vehicle-installed Augmented Reality HUD 2.0 with incorporated proprietary eye tracking technology via an IR camera that customizes the real-world roadway data into the field of view of a driver.





ELS STUDIO 3D® Signature Edition Premium Audio

Experience Panasonic's highest level of in-vehicle audio performance. Introducing ELS STUDIO 3D® | Signature Edition premium audio system available on the new 2022 MDX Type S performance SUV flagship from Acura. OneConnect® Tropos powered by OneConnect

Panasonic and Tropos Motors, a supplier of eLSVs (Electric Low Speed Vehicles), have partnered to integrate Panasonic OneConnect vehicle monitoring and management platform into production orders of the Tropos Motors ABLE platform in North America and Europe in early 2022.

Sustainability Creating a more sustainable planet has long been a vital part of our company mission. From electric vehicles to solar microgrids, our solutions help forward-thinking businesses and governments pursue a brighter, more efficient and more resilient future. With the world's energy demands only growing, decisive action is needed on many fronts. Across industries such as building and construction, energy and utilities, and automotive, we're achieving breakthroughs that will have a significant impact on energy usage and the health of our environment.

CES 2022 Press Kit:

Please visit panasonic.com/cesnews for all the Panasonic CES 2022 news announcements.

#PanasonicCES

#CES2022

1 Source: eMarketer, Nov. 2019

Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world serving consumers and also by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chain and Smart Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at https://na.panasonic.com.



