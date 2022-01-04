Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Family Law Attorney John Kappel Honored Among Best in Dallas D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40 recognizes Kappel for Family Law expertise

DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40 listing of top young attorneys in North Texas has recognized John Kappel of Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson.

"We are proud of John and his accomplishments in Family Law," said the firm's Managing Partner Scott Downing. "He excels in his practice, and we are glad that our peers recognize his talents."

D Magazine's annual listing is designed to highlight the best attorneys in Dallas under 40 in their specified practice areas. The editorial team compiled the 2022 listing starting with peer nominations and then an intensive review by a blue-ribbon panel to select the final group of attorneys. Close to 1,300 young attorneys in Texas are selected for this listing, and Mr. Kappel is among a handful honored for work in Family Law disputes.

Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Kappel's practice focuses on Family Law, appellate matters and international Family Law, as well as probate and estate planning. An author and presenter on Family Law issues, Mr. Kappel is a member of the Dallas Bar Association Family Law and Appellate Sections, the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers, and the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

For more information about Mr. Kappel, visit https://www.ondafamilylaw.com/attorney/john-j-kappel/

The firm's experienced lawyers are frequently honored by D Magazine for their expertise in Family Law, including the publication's annual Best Lawyers in Dallas edition and D CEO's Dallas 500 listing of the top business leaders in North Texas.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for almost 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

