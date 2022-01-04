Kia America Surpasses 700,000 Units for the First Time and Completes Best Sales Year in Company History

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced December sales of 48,506 units, pushing the company's annual total past the 700,000 mark for the first time in company history. Kia's 2021 performance represents a 20-percent increase over last year with five of the brand's most popular sedan, SUV and crossover models – Forte, Niro EV, Seltos, Sportage and Telluride – reaching all-time annual sales records.
In addition, 2021 saw a big jump in demand for Kia's hybrid and battery-electric vehicles, sales of which were up 97-percent year-over-year.
"Announcing best-ever annual sales is always a moment of pride, but for Kia to reach such heights in light of the ongoing pandemic and supply chain issues clearly illustrates the strength of our product line-up and the demand we have created for the Kia brand throughout 2021," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With arrival of the all-new, all-electric EV6 and all-new Sportage in the first half of 2022, it is clear we are 'firing on all cylinders…and battery cells.'"
In addition to sales, December saw a number of significant announcements coming from the brand, including:
- The Telluride SUV named "Edmunds Top Rated SUV" for the third consecutive year
- The Kia Telluride and Seltos SUVs announced as repeat category winners of Kelley Blue Book's Best Buy Awards, marking three years in a row for Telluride (Best 3-Row Midsize SUV) and two for Seltos (Best Subcompact SUV)
- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certifying a maximum all-electric range (AER) of 310 miles for the 2022 Kia EV6 when equipped with a 77.4 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive
- The Telluride SUV and Carnival MPV received The Car Connection's annual "Best Car To Buy" awards with Telluride taking "Best Family Car To Buy 2022" and Carnival as "Best Minivan To Buy 2022."
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.
MONTH OF DECEMBER
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2021
2020
2021
2020
Rio
2,800
2,052
31,362
23,927
Forte
8,639
7,119
115,929
84,997
K5/Optima
5,505
6,053
92,342
80,140
Cadenza
N/A
129
249
1,265
Stinger
918
904
13,517
12,556
K900
N/A
33
85
305
Soul
3,987
5,446
75,126
71,862
Niro
2,448
1,534
26,192
17,434
Seltos
3,053
6,107
51,368
46,280
Sportage
6,034
7,915
94,601
84,343
Sorento
6,490
5,415
81,785
74,677
Telluride
7,519
9,824
93,705
75,129
Carnival/Sedona
1,113
1,233
25,155
13,190
Total
48,506
53,764
701,416
586,105
