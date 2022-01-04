Infoscitex Office Expansion Opens in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoscitex (IST), a DCS Company, has completed a renovation and expansion of its Dayton headquarters. The resulting space adds ample office and collaboration areas to support the continued expansion of IST's Cross-domain Simulation and Analysis, and Systems Effectiveness Departments.

The installation of new signage marks completion of IST's nearly 5,000 ft2 expansion of its Dayton headquarters.

Founded in 2000 and acquired by DCS in 2012, IST continues to experience significant growth in its research and development services business and core competencies of modeling, simulation & analysis, human systems engineering, autonomy, manned-unmanned teaming, and software development. IST personnel support the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Innovation, Analyses and Leadership Development Directorate (A9), AFRL 711th Human Performance Wing, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center Aviation Development Directorate, and several commercial customers.

"We are pleased to be part of the growth of the defense sector here in the Dayton market," stated Mike Gilkey, Infoscitex Vice President. "Our modernized and expanded office will accommodate an additional 30 employees and makes us the largest tenant in the building."

The renovated IST facility is situated directly across from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Additional offices and cube collaboration spaces and conference rooms are provided by the nearly 5,000 ft2 expansion. In addition to its Dayton headquarters, IST operates from office locations in Columbus, Ohio, St. Louis, Missouri, and Hampton Roads, Virginia.

Infoscitex and its parent company, DCS Corporation, offer advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the Department of Defense and national security sector.

