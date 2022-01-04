Independa to Deliver Health Offerings on LG Consumer TVs New partnership brings ecosystem of health services to millions in the comfort of their homes on their large TV screens

SAN DIEGO and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independa , an award-winning TV-based platform providing remote engagement, education and care, today announced a new global partnership to offer the Independa Health Hub — an integrated ecosystem of health offerings — to be first launched on all 2021 and 2022 LG smart televisions in the U.S. and Canada.

The Independa Health Hub provides consumers with bi-directional video communication that allows users to connect with healthcare providers, wellness services, family and friends in the comfort of their homes through their LG televisions.

"LG is proud to expand on our existing partnership with Independa to create innovative solutions designed to enhance the lives and wellbeing of LG smart TV owners," said Matthew Durgin, Head of LG's North American Innovation Team. "LG Electronics is the first to offer these integrated solutions that bring simplicity to in-home care and help to enhance and empower the lifestyles of our customers."

The Independa Health Hub enables LG smart TVs to help users care for family members remotely or assist older adults to be more independent. As the first tele-healthcare service supported on LG TVs, Independa features an intuitive interface that makes it easy for users to initiate a video chat with a caregiver or easily access a menu of relevant professional services. Pop-up notifications inform when someone is calling and personal alerts can be set up for more reminders. All notifications and alerts are integrated into the webOS so they are always just a glance away. Professional services available on Independa include Dentulu (online dental consultation), Capital Rx (discount pharmacy platform), Coverdell (dental insurance benefits), WebMD (medical grade educational videos) and Sprio100 (fitness programs for seniors), among others.

"Independa empowers those most vulnerable and difficult to reach in our communities by simplifying access to important services and benefits, allowing connectivity and engagement through the familiar TV interface to support and prolong healthy, vibrant independence," said Kian Saneii, founder and CEO of Independa. "Our LG partnership brings ongoing and meaningful engagement with loved ones to millions of homes, while offering a greater operational and staff efficiencies for organizations looking to better connect with their care recipients, be they residents in communities, clients in their own homes, individuals in population health, managed care or PACE programs, or even patients in hospitals. Independa is committed to improve access and engagement, while reducing the cost of education and care, from the hospital to the home, and everywhere in between."

About Independa

Founded in 2009, Independa, Inc, is the innovator of the award-winning TV-based social engagement, education and care platform. Through its software subscription platform, Independa enables the best yet most simplified remote engagement for those most difficult to reach, most socially isolated, and most expensive to care for — whether professionally or through family and friends. Independa transforms a person's standard TV into a bi-directional engagement window to the world, enabling caregivers and loved ones alike to connect with the TV through a standard browser or an iOS or Android app. For senior living communities, homecare organizations, PACE programs and hospitals, Independa improves residents' quality of life and care, while increasing organizational effectiveness and operational efficiencies across the care continuum. Independa helps people stay at their residence of choice longer, safer and more comfortably, delivering on the joys and possibilities of a Life, Connected™. Connect with Independa on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

