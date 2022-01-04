Iggy™ is Heading to Las Vegas 3Oe Scientific's Award-Winning 7 Second Hand Washing Device to be Showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show

Indianapolis, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqueous Ozone technology leader 3Oe Scientific is heading to Las Vegas to ring in the new year showcasing its award winning Iggy™. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is the most influential tech event in the world, with over 2100 exhibiting companiesand hundreds of thought leaders from around the world that aim to show how tech, such as Iggy™, has never been more important in our lives.

Key industry audiences are also showing strong commitment to the trade show: 195 of the Fortune Global 500, 77 of the Interbrand 100, 66 of the top retailers, leading US and global media and attendees from 159 countries are already registered.

Iggy™ made its debut by winning the Mira Awards for best new technology earlier this year. Since then it has continued to amass awards and recognitions throughout the US. Working diligently to re-imagine how people wash their hands, the team at 3Oe Scientific has placed Iggy™'s in corporate offices, factories, schools, government centers, golf clubs, health centers and many others.

"3Oe Scientific's mission is to harness the sanitizing powers in nature to ensure the safety of every human via easy and reliable technology," said Dr. Thomas Foust, Founder and CEO of 3Oe Scientific. "We are so excited to bring our disruptive technology to CES in Las Vegas and show the world what we are capable of when we question the norms and say We Can Do Better! Humans have been washing their hands the same way for hundreds of years! We set out to change that, and we did."

Already in numerous schools in the Atlanta area, 3Oe Scientific is in the process of installing Iggy in Hancock Regional Wellness Centers and the City of Carmel and coming soon to 16 Tech.

(*note for background) Aqueous ozone is a natural disinfectant. Iggy™ creates aqueous ozone using a miniaturized generator and creates a mechanical water forces to deliver ozonated water, eliminating hand-rubbing, use of soap, or harsh chemicals. The patented technology utilizes a mechanical array of 10 nozzles that completely covers hands during a seven second cycle.

3Oe Scientific LLC is a disruptive sci-tech company dedicated to leveraging the oxidizing power of aqueous ozone to eradicate harmful pathogens safely across multiple clinical and commercial settings. 3Oe Scientific works with clients such as the Mayo Clinic, Cobb County Schools, Hancock Health and a renowned team of medical and technical advisors as it deploys its proprietary, award-winning Iggy™ device in schools, businesses and public spaces

