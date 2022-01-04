HRO Today Names Four TrueBlue Leaders as 2021 HR Superstars

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue is pleased to announce that four of its leaders have been named to the HRO Today 2021 HR Superstars list. Each year, HRO Today releases its list of HR Superstars, which recognizes individuals who are leading the way in HR transformation and innovation at their organizations and across the industry.

The TrueBlue executives featured this year include:

Patrick Beharelle

Chief Executive Officer, TrueBlue

Beharelle leads TrueBlue's mission to connect people and work. As one of the largest specialized workforce solutions providers, in 2020, the company connected approximately 490,000 jobseekers with meaningful work as a global force for good in the communities it serves. Beharelle joined TrueBlue in 2014 following the acquisition of PeopleScout and Staff Management, where he served as CEO from 2009 to 2014. With more than two decades in staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and consulting, Beharelle is known for finding innovative to make it easier for job seekers to connect with the work they need and is focused on driving a digital transformation at TrueBlue and within the staffing industry through the development of breakthrough technologies.

Taryn Owen

President and COO, PeopleReady and PeopleScout

In 2019, Owen was named President of PeopleReady, TrueBlue's industrial staffing powerhouse specializing in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. Passionate about TrueBlue's mission to connect people and work, Owen led PeopleReady to serve approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. In 2021, her role expanded to include the leadership of TrueBlue's PeopleScout, a global talent solutions provider. Owen guides the ongoing digital transformation and delivery model enhancements for the two TrueBlue brands. Under her leadership, both brands were named Top Workplaces in the USA in 2020.

Carl Schweihs

President and COO, PeopleManagement

In his role with TrueBlue's PeopleManagement division, which includes Centerline Drivers, SIMOS Solutions and Staff Management | SMX, Schweihs helps companies bridge talent gaps and prepare tomorrow's supply chain talent for the future. From manufacturing and fulfillment to distribution and transportation, his work helps supply chain companies meet workers where they are and how they want to work, whether they are looking for part-time, temporary or full-time work. His focus on technology drives improvements in clients' and workers' abilities to manage their work and grow in their business and careers while making work life and filling jobs easier.

Jerry Wimer

Senior vice president and general manager, Staff Management | SMX

Since joining the company in 1996, Wimer has championed the vision of helping companies hire more people and produce more products, while changing lives and providing opportunities. He has been instrumental in the company's growth to more than 250 onsite locations across North America and to putting more than 50,000 people to work each year. He remains dedicated to onsite staffing solutions that help clients bridge talent gaps and prepare workers for tomorrow's jobs. A proponent of using technology to help people find jobs and companies find workers, his teams keep essential businesses operating and the supply chain moving.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2020, TrueBlue connected approximately 490,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com .

