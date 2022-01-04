Win Stuff
Calyxt to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biotechnology company today announced that a presentation given by management at the H.C Wainwright BioConnect Conference will be available for viewing online on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Calyxt, Inc.)
H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference
Date: Monday, January 10, 2022
Time: 7:00 a.m. ET (4:00 a.m. PT)
Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/8b190fdb-538c-4d29-b5e0-6764f2abdfeb

To schedule a meeting with management, please reach out to investors@calyxt.com.

The presentation will be available for viewing and replay from the Investors section of Calyxt's website at www.calyxt.com.

About Calyxt:
Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biotechnology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer innovative materials and products for its customers to help them meet their sustainability goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com.

PlantSpring, BioFactory, and the Calyxt logo are trademarks of Calyxt, Inc. Any other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Contacts:

Calyxt Media Contact:
David Rosen/John Garabo/Michael Barron
Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
media@calyxt.com

Calyxt Investor Relations Contact:
Sherri Spear/Cameron Willis
Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
investors@calyxt.com

Calyxt Business Development Contact:
Sarah Reiter
Calyxt, Inc.
(612) 427-7881
contact@calyxt.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calyxt-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-bioconnect-virtual-conference-301452869.html

SOURCE Calyxt, Inc.

