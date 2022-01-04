America's Fastest Growing Sport Comes to Boca Raton with Opening of Eight New Outdoor Pickleball Courts at Life Time Athletic Resort

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As pickleball continues its takeover as the fastest growing sport in the country, Life Time, the nation's premier Healthy Way of Life brand (NYSE: LTH), is bringing its premier pickleball experience to Life Time Boca Raton with the opening of eight outdoor pickleball courts.

The addition of these courts, which officially open on January 4th, elevates Life Time Boca Raton as one of the company's largest destinations for dedicated pickleball courts in the nation.

Additionally, Life Time has brought on Eric Kent to lead all of the club's pickleball programming including top-tier pickleball leagues and events, open play and coaching to ensure Life Time Boca Raton is the top local destination for the sport.

"Pickleball is a dynamite sport for all ages and brings another fun and engaging addition to our members – and new members – to live happy and healthy lives," Kent said. "Pickleball is a popular sport for all ages and abilities. These courts will ensure Life Time Boca Raton is the best place for new and seasoned pickleball players."

Life Time has been expanding its pickleball programming nationwide to become a leading provider of the sport. The company started growing its pickleball open play in the summer as a way to appeal both to active agers and younger players picking up the sport. It will offer pickleball at more than 120 of its locations this year.

Essentially a combination of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton, pickleball has exploded to become the fastest-growing sport in North America. Pickleball participation grew more than 21% in 2020, according to the Sport and Fitness Industry Association.

About Life Time®

Over nearly 30 years, Life Time has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 150 Life Time athletic resort destinations in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives. For more information visit www.lifetime.life.

