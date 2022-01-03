Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC and Petriage Announce Link Smart Pet Wearable Partnership Link Smart Pet Wearable Will Connect to Petriage's AI-driven Symptom Analysis Tool; Enhances Value for Link Users, Signals Ability to Pioneer Real-Time Pet Health Monitoring

BELLEVUE, Wash., and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entering the rapidly growing market for pet wearables, Petriage, a pet health technology company that brings fully integrated telehealth services to veterinary practices and their clients, announced a unique partnership with the Link Smart Pet Wearable by Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC, the technology leader in smart pet wearables, an emergent and fast-growing market.

Veterinary Telemedicine For Your Pet

Petriage to integrate real-time pet health data into all-new Link Smart Pet Wearable device.

The collaboration signals Petriage's intent to integrate real-time pet health data from its AI-driven symptom analysis tool into Smart Tracking Technologies' all-new Link Smart Pet Wearable device. Under the partnership, Link users will have access to Petriage's symptom analysis tool and, for a nominal additional monthly fee, to unlimited access to Petriage Live, a premium 24/7 veterinary Nurse Helpline.

The Link Smart Pet Wearable is a sleek, user-friendly device, engineered to meet all pet needs - from location and activity monitoring to training and safety features. The device is built on a proprietary technology platform that works with Link's smartphone app to provide an ecosystem that connects dog parents with every aspect of their pet's well-being. In addition to GPS tracking and customized activity monitoring and analysis, the Link smart pet wearable features access to vet records, a built-in flashlight, and unique built-in training tools. Link's app is fully supported by a Florida-based concierge services team that delivers a superior customer experience.

The partnership will empower Link dog owners to use Petriage's connected care platform – which strengthens bonds between veterinarians and more than 500,000 pet parents – by giving them the ability to better assess their pet's health, including proactive alerts that their pet may require medical attention.

Petriage's patent-protected symptom analysis tool informs pet parents with 97%-plus accuracy of the urgency to seek care for their ailing dog or cat, based on information inputted about their pet's symptoms. Its premium Petriage Live 24/7 Nurse Helpline provides trusted advice from a team of dedicated vet nurses after a pet parent's use of the symptom analysis tool.

"We're pleased to partner with Petriage. We believe their teletriage app, trusted relationship with vets and pet parents, and planned pet wellness advances will help us continue to transform and further enrich pet care," said Donny Lamey, CEO of Smart Tracking Technologies. "Our partnership helps us provide a complete ecosystem for pet engagement, including health and wellness that will benefit every pet parent and veterinarian that treats their pets."

"Our partnership with Smart Tracking Technologies is a groundbreaking advance for Petriage, because it further establishes our commitment to innovation by integrating pet wearable data from Link with Petriage's industry leading symptom analysis tool," said Petriage CEO Joe Coury.

Adds Dr. Shlomo Freiman, Petriage's co-founder and Chief Veterinary Officer, "From Petriage's earliest days, I envisioned a future in which historical and real-time pet wearable data would be combined with observational data inputted by pet parents and incorporated into an AI-Driven symptom analysis tool. We are actively working to establish the parameters of wearable data that will trigger proactive medical alerts and expect to start beta testing during the second half of 2022."

While still young, the pet wearables market exceeded $2.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a roughly 22% compound annual growth rate by 2027 to a market valuation of $10 billion-plus, predicts Global Markets Insight.

About Petriage

Petriage is a B2B pet health technology company that brings fully integrated telehealth services to veterinary practices and their clients. Designed by a vet specifically for veterinarians, its platform provides a unique user-friendly way for vets to communicate with clients and deliver care to pets remotely, including a proprietary patented teletriage app in which pet parents are provided a recommendation in real-time about the need and urgency to seek medical care for their pets. Learn more at petriage.com.

About Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC

Founded in 2019, Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC (Link) is the technology leader in smart pet wearables and encompasses the entire ecosystem of a pet's wellbeing: Health and Wellness, On the Go Lifestyle, Training and Technology.

Dog Wearable GPS Tracking, Health & Activity Monitoring, Remote Tone and Vibration Training Device. This smart and compact device attaches to any collar for instant peace of mind. Stay connected to your dog like never before. https://www.linkmypet.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Link My Pet)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Link My Pet