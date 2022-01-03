Scott Wells Commences Role as Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the "Company") today announced that Scott Wells has commenced his new role as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, and William Eccleshare has transitioned to the role of Executive Vice Chairman of the Board. These appointments were announced concurrent with the Company's 2021 second quarter earnings announcement and have been planned as part of the Board's ongoing succession planning process. Since 2015, Wells served as Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas ("CCOA"), a business segment of the Company.

Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

Wells said, "I'm honored and thrilled to begin my next chapter as CEO of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCOH). I am excited about our accelerating momentum and the new growth and market opportunities we are pursuing across our platform. Thanks to the leadership and strategic guidance from William and the dedication of our global team, we are making this transition from a position of strength. I look forward to working with our talented team to build on our strong foundation and further strengthen our relationships with customers."

Eccleshare commented, "Since I joined CCOH 12 years ago, I have been continuously inspired by the talent, performance and dedication of my colleagues across the globe and all that we have achieved together, particularly during the recent challenging times. Scott has deep knowledge of our business and has led our Americas business division to success over the past seven years. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings could not be in better hands for the future, and I look forward to our continued partnership and collaboration."

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. ("CCOH") (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 26 countries, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes more than 17,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 2,000 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,500 digital billboards, in the U.S.

Comprised of two business segments – Americas and Europe. The Americas segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. and the Europe segment consists of operations in Europe and Singapore. CCOH also operates businesses in Latin America. CCOH employs more than 4,600 people globally. More information is available at investor.clearchannel.com.

