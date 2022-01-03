Prominent Apparel and Fashion Lawyer Mark Brutzkus and Distinguished Litigator Nick Rozansky Join Stubbs Alderton & Markiles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP (SA&M), one of Southern California's leading law firms, is proud to announce that Mark Brutzkus and Nick Rozanzky will join the Firm as Partners, effective immediately. Mark and Nick, formerly name partners at Brutzkus Gubner Rozansky Seror Weber LLP, bring decades of experience, namely in the Apparel & Fashion industry, to SA&M.

Brutzkus, coming off representing Arctic Fox in its $100m sale to LG Household and Health, specializes in representing consumer product companies in corporate, commercial, intellectual property, finance, transactional, merger and acquisition, insolvency, e-commerce, and sourcing matters. For the past three decades, since founding Brutzkus Gubner Rozansky Seror Weber LLP, he has leveraged his experience to guide apparel, textile, and other consumer product clients during start-ups, capital transactions, and mergers and acquisitions.

"SA&M is an excellent platform for me to expand my consumer product practice, particularly because the Firm has unparalleled experience working with venture-backed emerging growth, middle-market public, large technology, and entertainment and digital media companies, as well as investors, venture capital funds, investment bankers, and underwriters," says Brutzkus. "More and more of my clients are asking for ancillary practice areas and specialized attorneys who can help with long term, holistic goals," he adds.

Rozansky advises on and represents clients in many aspects of their businesses, including pre-litigation and litigation matters, risk avoidance, collaboration deals, IP protection, and business strategies. Working alongside Brutzkus, he has traversed many industries, including fashion and apparel, jewelry, banking and finance, and consumer products. He also serves as outside general counsel to select mid-market companies. When necessary, Nick litigates high-stakes cases, including partner and shareholder disputes, serious frauds, trademark and copyright infringement disputes, and contract cases.

"This move provides my clients with much needed corporate and M&A expertise, and greatly expands my litigation capacity by joining three renowned litigation partners and several extremely capable litigation associates," says Rozansky.

"When presented with the opportunity to bring Mark and Nick on board, our Partners immediately appreciated how it made sense for our Firm, as well as for Mark, and Nick," says Scott Alderton, SA&M's Managing Partner. "We have longstanding relationships with Mark, Nick, and the Brutzkus Gubner firm, so this is not something that happened out of thin air," Alderton adds. "Mark and Nick share the values that make up our unique and coveted culture at Stubbs Alderton, and we look forward to Mark and Nick making immediate and lasting contributions to our Firm," Alderton concludes.

About Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP

Since its inception in 2002, Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP has worked alongside innovators and leaders of businesses large and small whose ideas are world changing. The Firm takes a long-term approach to its relationship with clients, partnering with them all along their evolutionary path, from idea to growth to exit, or whatever their future may hold. The Firm's mission is to provide technically excellent legal services in a consistent, highly-responsive and service-oriented manner with an entrepreneurial and practical business advisory perspective.

With robust corporate, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and emerging growth, public securities, digital media and entertainment, business litigation and intellectual property practices, SA&M's attorneys assist clients with virtually every legal issue a business or an individual may face. SA&M's attorneys employ their collective wisdom and experience to craft sophisticated innovative solutions to clients' legal and business problems always keeping in mind their business strategy and objectives.

SA&M is frequently recognized for excellence in the practice of law and its outstanding commitment to the Southern California tech community. The Firm, its practices, and its attorneys are honored by clients, other lawyers from around the country, national legal publications, and ranking organizations such as U.S. News & World Report's "Best Law Firms," Chambers and Partners, and Thomson Reuters' "Super Lawyers Magazine."

For more information, please visit www.stubbsalderton.com.

