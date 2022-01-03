InWith Corp. Shows Off the Ultimate Metaverse Wearable at CES 2022

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InWith Corporation (Private) is showing at CES 2022, potentially the most advanced platform for viewing the coming Metaverse; an electronic soft contact lens platform designed for the masses to wear comfortably, enabling easy transition from real world to Metaverse, at will. InWith is planning to achieve FDA Breakthrough Clearance this year and to put the futuristic contact lenses on the market shortly thereafter. The first applications of the technology will be "tunable vision" via mobile device and "augmented vision" coupled with mobile device control. These markets have been called multi-billion dollars by themselves, but the ultimate application may be fully immersive Metaverse viewing, offering users a super lightweight, virtually invisible way to go back and forth from real world viewing to the Metaverse. The coming greater Metaverse market has been estimated to be worth potentially a Trillion Dollars by industry experts. The InWith technology being displayed at CES in 2022 is a configuration to enable developers to place augmented vision display chip applications into any soft hydrogel contact lenses that millions of people wear daily. InWith is the only company thus far, to publicly display this capability to integrate component circuitry into modern, soft contact lens materials. InWith is working with top Fortune 50 companies presently, to secure and introduce the first viable iterations of this technology in the market with the backing of several hundred patents in 2022.

Today's announcements by InWith follow the company's 2020 milestone display of stretchable electronic circuitry in name brand contact lenses. This development garnered an article by Forbes in 2020 that was one of the most popular tech stories in that year.

InWith has pioneered and patented key techniques of integration of solid components and circuits into hydrogel materials by allowing the materials to expand and contract in the normal manufacturing process. This breakthrough enables multiple developers to create displays and ophthalmic improvement applications for contact lenses and intraocular lenses already used by millions of people daily. From the latest AR/XR Metaverse visual applications to giving better sight to people who suffer from Myopia or Presbyopia, InWith technology enables an electronic revolution for the future of eyesight and ophthalmic capabilities, connected and tunable with mobile devices.

InWith Corporation owns the leading IP and technology for Electronic Contact Lenses.

A Photo of Soft Circuitry Technology by InWith Corp. for Modern, Name brand Contact Lenses. The Technology that Enables Numerous Applications in Everyday Name Brand Contact Lenses.

