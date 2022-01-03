InMode to Present at the 24th Needham Virtual Growth Conference

YOKNEAM, Israel, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced that Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12, 2022, at 9:15am EST.

Management will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Needham representative. A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at InMode's events page here. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

