Elbit Systems Emirates Awarded $53 Million Contract to Supply DIRCM and Airborne EW Self Protection Systems to the UAE

HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") announced today that its subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), Elbit Systems Emirates Limited ("Elbit Systems Emirates"), was awarded an approximately $53 million contract to supply Direct Infrared Countermeasures ("DIRCM") and airborne Electronic Warfare ("EW") systems for the Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft of the UAE Air Force. The contract will be performed over a five-year period.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems Emirates will deliver a multi-turret configuration of the J-MUSIC™ Self-Protection System together with the Company's Infra-Red-based Passive Airborne Warning System, providing high levels of protection and redundancy. The Company's DIRCM systems have accumulated more than 350,000 operational flight hours to date, and are installed onboard more than 25 types of aircraft. The Company is witnessing a growing demand for this type of self-protection capabilities in light of the rising threat that aircraft face from shoulder fired anti-aircraft missiles.

Elbit Systems views the UAE as an important market and believes that this contract award further highlights the technological advantage and maturity of the solutions offered by the Company in this field.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

Contacts:

Company Contact:

Joseph Gaspar, Executive VP & CFO

Tel: +972-4-8316663

j.gaspar@elbitsystems.com



Rami Myerson, Director, Investor Relations

Tel: +972-77-2946403

rami.myerson@elbitsystems.com



David Vaaknin, VP, Brand & Communications

Tel: +972-77-2946691

david.vaaknin@elbitsystems.com



IR Contact:

Ehud Helft

Gavriel Frohwein

GK Investor Relations

Tel: 1-646-688-3559

elbitsystems@gkir.com

