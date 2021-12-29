Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs

RECIPES FOR STAYING HEALTHY IN THE NEW YEAR FROM THE GREATEST TOMATOES FROM EUROPE

Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy holidays are made with friends, family and food, so what better way to celebrate than with healthy recipes everyone can enjoy? Not only will these tomato-based recipes be delicious, but they offer a wealth of health benefits. Tomatoes are naturally low in sugars and fats, but rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, minerals, fiber and antioxidants like lycopene, making them a concentrated burst of beneficial substances. Everyone wants to keep their immune system at its peak during this time, and tomatoes offer a whopping 20% of Vitamin C, one of the healthiest components due to its anti-infective properties.

Get a head start on the new year by adding tomatoes and recipes from The Greatest Tomatoes from Europe to your menu! https://greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com/recipes

Here's a few to get you started:

Greatest Tomatoes from Europe is not a specific brand, rather, it is a campaign by ANICAV - The Italian Association of Canned Tomatoes Producers, co-financed by the European Commission - promoting European preserved (canned) tomatoes. www.greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com

@greatesttomatoesfromeurope #greatesttomatoesfromeurope
Enjoy - It's From Europe!

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recipes-for-staying-healthy-in-the-new-year-from-the-greatest-tomatoes-from-europe-301451624.html

SOURCE Greatest Tomatoes from Europe

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.