NetworkTigers Meraki Network Equipment End-of-Year Budget Spend Opportunity

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetworkTigers, a seller of new and refurbished computer network equipment, has acquired a large quantity of Meraki network equipment in stock and available before the end of 2021 and while stocks last. Companies that need to satisfy EOY (end-of-the-year) budgets can purchase high-quality used unclaimed Meraki equipment at a fraction of the new cost.

NetworkTigers - Supplier of new and refurbished computer network equipment.

This is a great opportunity for businesses to purchase a range of grade A Meraki equipment at low cost, available today.

Following the recent acquisition of this Meraki equipment, Mike Syiek, Founder and CEO of NetworkTigers and a recognized industry expert in network equipment and security, wants to get the word out before the end of the year to ensure IT buyers can include the purchase in their 2021 budget spending. Syiek said,

"This is a great opportunity for businesses to purchase a range of grade A Meraki equipment at low cost, available today, and be able to use their 2021 budget. In light of all the supply chain disruptions, I know finding available network equipment can be a challenge."

Unclaimed Meraki items in-stock include:

Meraki MR42-HW Access Points

Meraki MR-33-HW Access Points

Meraki MS320-48FP-HW Switches

Meraki MS225-48FP-HW Switches

Meraki MX64W-HW Firewalls

Meraki PWR-MS320-1025WAC Power Supplies

Cisco Meraki equipment has become the benchmark for scalable enterprise solutions. The one segment of the network market that has been largely unaffected by the supply shortages is the secondary or used market, which NetworkTigers serves.

The NetworkTigers cache of Meraki equipment is available now at NetworkTigers. For further details contact Mike Syiek at NetworkTigers.

Contact

About NetworkTigers

NetworkTigers is the leader in the secondary market for Grade A, Seller Refurbished networking equipment. Founded in January 1996 as Andover Consulting Group, which built and re-architected data centers for Fortune 500 firms, NetworkTigers provides consulting and network equipment to governmental agencies, Fortune 2000, and healthcare companies globally.

On the Web

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NetworkTigers, Inc.