China Jo-Jo Drugstores Receives 2021 China ESG Golden Awards- Sustainability Award from Sina Finance

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and healthcare provider in China, today announced that the Company has received 2021 China ESG Golden Awards - Sustainability Award (the "Award") from Sina Finance, indicating that industry experts have acknowledged the Company's awareness and actions of developing sustainability, and they have praised the Company's contributions to corporate social responsibility.

Sina Finance hosts the China ESG Golden Awards to recognize companies with outstanding contributions to sustainability and ESG (ESG stands for "Environment, Society and Governance") performance. The committee of Sina Finance reviews companies through professional and transparent ESG performance evaluation, online voting, and expert review to select and award companies with exceptional ESG performance. The Company is one of the ten notable companies that Sina Finance picked for Sustainability Award in 2021, among well-known companies including COSCO Shipping Holdings, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Life Insurance Company and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Mr. Lei Liu, Chairman and CEO of Jo-Jo Drugstores, commented, "We are very proud to receive the 2021 China ESG Golden Awards - Sustainability Award from Sina Finance, which recognizes our efforts in sustainability and responsible business. The Award is the testimonial of our actions to uphold a higher value in our business as our goal is to continue to deliver long term values to all stakeholders. We have a responsibility to embrace and tackle with the rising environmental, social, and governance challenges. We are committed to promoting and practicing high standards with our actions and aiming to contribute to the development of a sustainable future."

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), is a leading online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and a provider of healthcare services in China. Jo-Jo Drugstores currently operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. It is also a wholesale distributor of products similar to those carried in its pharmacies. For more information about the Company, please visit http://jiuzhou360.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

