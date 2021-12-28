Rx-360 Announces 2022 Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx-360 is pleased to announce their 2022 Board of Directors. As a non-profit the Board is positioned to continue driving the Rx-360 mission of pharmaceutical supply chain security, material quality, and patient safety. This announcement follows the successful growth of the organization in 2021 that brought an expansion of the Consortium Audit Program, and international footprint. The 2022 Board of Directors includes:

Lucy Cabral (Chair): Roche Genentech



Rob Welsh (Vice Chair): Avantor



Scott Kammer (Treasurer): Takeda



Kathleen Silva (Secretary): MilliporeSigma (Merck KGaA)



Tim Valko (Past-Chair): Atara Biotherapeutics



Anthony Damas : Johnson and Johnson



Isabelle Quintard : Sartorius



Tom Lupo : Bayer



Eric Berg : Amgen



Marc Egan : Boehringer Ingelheim



Reggie Jackson : Pfizer



Christian Liebl : Schreiner MediPharm



Stephan Peeters : Lonza



Brian Urban : Biogen



Guy Villax: Hovione



Anthony Zook : Merck



Bill Campagna : Eli Lilly & Co.



Jennifer Stone : PTC Therapeutics

Lucy Cabral, the Rx-360 Board Chair for 2022 expressed, "On behalf of Rx-360, our Board of Directors and the patients we serve, I am pleased to welcome Jennifer Stone and Anthony Damas to the Board. We are extremely excited about the opportunities for Rx-360 in the upcoming year." Jim Fries, Rx-360 CEO, added, "The experience and commitment that our Board brings to not only the Rx-360 membership, but the pharmaceutical industry truly signals the importance of supply chain security and patient safety. The diversity of our Board is a testament to the dedication of our entire membership."

In 2021 Rx-360 achieved all-time highs in Membership as well as utilization of the Audit Program. The Consortium membership was also able to provide new resources to the pharmaceutical industry through multiple publications on supply chain security and material quality. Rx-360 was also able to launch a new member only interactive database for the audit program, a new website, and multiple new digital opportunities for the membership.

About Rx-360:

Rx-360, an international pharmaceutical supply chain consortium, was formed in 2009 to support an industry-wide commitment to ensuring patient safety by enhancing quality and authenticity throughout the supply chain. The organization's mission is to protect patient safety by sharing information and developing processes related to the integrity of the healthcare supply chain and the quality of materials within the supply chain. To learn more about Rx-360, please visit http://www.Rx-360.org or email jfries@rx-360.org

