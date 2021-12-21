Stargazer Cast Iron Announces 13.5-Inch Braiser Pre-Sale

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stargazer Cast Iron announces their newest product, a 13.5-inch cast iron braiser, available at 20% off for a limited time. The braiser has been in development for two years and the first production run is now available for pre-order until the end of the year.

Stargazer Cast Iron 13.5-Inch Braiser

Founded in 2015, Stargazer started with the launch of their 10.5-inch skillet, which went through many design iterations and six months of prototyping before production started. The final design proved to be a success, as Stargazer is now ranked as one of the top modern cast iron producers. Features such as their stay-cool handle and smooth micro-textured cooking surface set them apart from the traditional cast iron pans many are used to.

The braiser features a wide base, shallow sloped sides and two short handles. It's ideal for oven roasting, shallow frying, braising and open fire cooking. The cooking surface is machined smooth with a micro-textured finish for the non-stick performance Stargazer is known for. The braiser also comes in lighter than other offerings on the market, weighing in at just 7.5 pounds.

With a total length of 17.3 inches, the braiser is a great match for any large kamado style grill. As with their current cookware offerings, the braiser will be available either seasoned or bare, so cast iron enthusiasts will have the option to add their own seasoning.

"For as long as I can remember, the number one request we've received was for something big, and we heard everyone loud and clear," said Peter Huntley, Founder and CEO. Stargazer is currently scheduling the first production run for early next year with orders expected to ship in mid-2022.

Braisers will be the third piece of cookware in Stargazer's lineup, which includes their 10.5-inch and 12-inch skillets as well. Future plans include lids, dutch ovens and more cast iron inspired apparel, which has brought the brand some additional attention lately.

Pre-orders can be placed on Stargazer's website: www.stargazercastiron.com

Stargazer Cast Iron is a leading manufacturer of premium American-made cast iron cookware. Their smooth skillets are offered in multiple sizes and boast a uniquely practical design that makes them ideal for everyday use. As a direct-to-consumer brand, they are affordably priced and their products are sold exclusively through their website, www.stargazercastiron.com. Stargazer is committed to sustainably manufacturing the highest quality cast iron cookware available. (PRNewsfoto/Stargazer Cast Iron LLC)

