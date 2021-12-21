Pan American Silver provides update on the modification of the mining law in Chubut, Argentina

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American Silver") reports that, on December 20, 2021, the executive of the Province of Chubut in Argentina issued a decree to the legislature to repeal the legislative bill passed on December 15, 2021 that would have modified the provincial mining law to allow permitting of open pit mining in certain zones in the Departments of Gastre and Telsen.

Pan American Silver owns 100% of the large Navidad silver project, which is located in the north central part of the province. Pan American Silver believes that properly permitted and regulated mining activity with sustainable mining practices, both environmental and social, could benefit the people of Chubut.



Pan American Silver owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 27-year history of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

