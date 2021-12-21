Fresh Express Announces Recall of Fresh Salad Products Due to Potential Health Risk

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express is recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility because the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Consumers with these symptoms should consult their health care provider.

Sample Product Code

Recalled salad items were distributed through retailers in the Northeast and Midwest regions of the United States, as well as distributors and retailers in Canada. U.S. distribution includes the states of CT, IA, IL, IN ,KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, ND, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, WI. Canadian distribution includes the provinces of Ontario and Manitoba.

The full list of recalled products is found at the end of this announcement. The recall includes all Use-By Dates of fresh salad items with product codes Z324 through Z350. Product codes are located on the front of the packages below the Use-By Date. No other Fresh Express products are subject to recall.

The recall was necessitated when the Michigan Department of Agriculture received a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test of a single package of Fresh Express 9 oz. Sweet Hearts salad mix with Use-By Date of December 8, 2021, manufactured at the Fresh Express Streamwood facility. The U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported ten illnesses associated with the strain of Listeria monocytogenes detected in the random sample beginning in 2016 to the present.

Fresh Express immediately halted all production at the Streamwood facility and initiated a complete sanitation review. Fresh Express has already been in contact with retailers who received the recalled items, instructing them to remove them from store shelves and stop any further shipments to stores from distribution centers and other inventories.

In the event consumers have the recalled products in their refrigerators, they should be discarded and not consumed. To obtain a refund or for more information, consumers may call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Refunds are also available where purchased.

Fresh Express Product Recall December 20, 2021

Product Product Code UPC Code Bowl & Basket Baby Spinach 16oz Z324 through Z350 041190066360 Bowl & Basket Spring Mix 16oz Z324 through Z350 041190066469 Fresh Express 50/50 Mix 10oz Z324 through Z350 071279275062 Fresh Express 50/50 Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279271033 Fresh Express 5-Lettuce Mix 6oz Z324 through Z350 071279251011 Fresh Express American 11 oz Z324 through Z350 071279241005 Fresh Express America's Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw 14 oz Z324 through Z350 071279123004 Fresh Express America's Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw 24 oz Z324 through Z350 071279127019 Fresh Express America's Fresh Old Fashioned Cole Slaw 14oz Z324 through Z350 071279123011 Fresh Express Baby Kale Mix 5 oz Z324 through Z350 071279271224 Fresh Express Baby Spinach 10 oz Z324 through Z350 071279275048 Fresh Express Baby Spinach 20 oz Z324 through Z350 071279271262 Fresh Express Baby Spinach 5 oz Z324 through Z350 071279271002 Fresh Express Caesar Chopped Kit 9.4 oz Z324 through Z350 071279309194 Fresh Express Chopped Kit Asian 12.3 oz Z324 through Z350 071279302027 Fresh Express Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch 12.8 oz Z324 through Z350 071279309439 Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon Thousand Island 9.4 oz Z324 through Z350 071279302096 Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon&Bleu 10.8 oz Z324 through Z350 071279306063 Fresh Express Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar 11.4 oz Z324 through Z350 071279306049 Fresh Express Chopped Kit Pomegranate 10.3oz Z324 through Z350 071279309101 Fresh Express Chopped Kit Poppyseed 11.7oz Z324 through Z350 071279309118 Fresh Express Chopped Kit Southwest 11.5 oz Z324 through Z350 071279306025 Fresh Express Chopped Kit Sunflower Crisp 11.1oz Z324 through Z350 071279309064 Fresh Express Chopped Kit Sweet Kale 10.9oz Z324 through Z350 071279306056 Fresh Express Chopped Kit Thai 'N" Cashews 11.7 oz Z324 through Z350 071279309248 Fresh Express Chopped Romaine Club Size! 32oz Z324 through Z350 071279261003 Fresh Express Fancy Greens 7 oz Z324 through Z350 071279232010 Fresh Express Farmer's Garden 9 oz Z324 through Z350 071279281025 Fresh Express Garden Jardin Shreds Iceberg 8 oz Z324 through Z350 071279107080 Fresh Express Garden Shreds Green Leaf 4.5oz Z324 through Z350 071279151021 Fresh Express Garden Shreds Iceberg Z324 through Z350 071279151014 Fresh Express Garden Shreds Iceberg 14oz Z324 through Z350 071279152004 Fresh Express Gourmet Café Creative Classics Chicken Caesar 5.75 oz Z324 through Z350 071279407074 Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Santa Fe Greek 5.23 oz Z324 through Z350 071279407135 Fresh Express Green & Crisp 11oz Z324 through Z350 071279108049 Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine 18oz Z324 through Z350 071279262017 Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine 9oz Z324 through Z350 071279261027 Fresh Express Iceberg Garden - Jardin Iceberg 12 oz Z324 through Z350 071279104126 Fresh Express Iceberg Garden - Jardin Iceberg 24 oz Z324 through Z350 071279104133 Fresh Express Iceberg Garden - Lechuga Repollo 12 oz Z324 through Z350 071279103020 Fresh Express Iceberg Garden - Lechuga Repollo 24 oz Z324 through Z350 071279104119 Fresh Express Iceberg Garden - Lechuga Repollo 3 lb Z324 through Z350 071279106014 Fresh Express Italian 9oz Z324 through Z350 071279211008 Fresh Express Kit Bacon Caesar 10.3 oz Z324 through Z350 071279301082 Fresh Express Kit Caesar - Cesar 9.8 oz Z324 through Z350 071279301006 Fresh Express Kit Caesar Family Size 19.5 oz Z324 through Z350 071279310053 Fresh Express Kit Caesar Lite 9.8oz Z324 through Z350 071279301013 Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme 10.5oz Z324 through Z350 071279301044 Fresh Express Kit Italian Balsamic 10.5oz Z324 through Z350 071279302072 Fresh Express Kit Parisienne Supreme 16 oz Z324 through Z350 071279310022 Fresh Express Kit Pear Gorgonzola 6.7oz Z324 through Z350 071279309019 Fresh Express Kit Spinach & Bacon 10.2oz Z324 through Z350 071279302102 Fresh Express Kit Spinach & Bacon 7.7oz Z324 through Z350 071279302089 Fresh Express Leafy Green Romaine 9oz Z324 through Z350 071279261126 Fresh Express Lettuce Trio - Lechuga Trio 9oz Z324 through Z350 071279108094 Fresh Express Organic Baby Arugula 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279780030 Fresh Express Organic Baby Kale 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279780191 Fresh Express Organic Baby Romaine 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279780054 Fresh Express Organic Baby Spinach 10oz Z324 through Z350 071279785028 Fresh Express Organic Baby Spinach 16oz Z324 through Z350 071279785059 Fresh Express Organic Baby Spinach 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279780023 Fresh Express Organic Salad Kit Classic Caesar 9.8oz Z324 through Z350 071279787015 Fresh Express Organic Salad Kit Sweet Dijon Onion 7.6 oz Z324 through Z350 071279787039 Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix 50/50 Mix 16oz Z324 through Z350 071279785073 Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix 50/50 Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279780085 Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Baby Sweet Lettuce 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279780092 Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Fresh Herb Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279780047 Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Spring Mix 10oz Z324 through Z350 071279785011 Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Spring Mix 16oz Z324 through Z350 071279785042 Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Spring Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279780016 Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Super Greens 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279780207 Fresh Express Premium Romaine - Lechuga Romana Especial 9oz Z324 through Z350 071279108087 Fresh Express Premium Slaw Salad Kit - Asian Avocado 9.7 oz Z324 through Z350 071279126043 Fresh Express Premium Slaw Salad Kit - Honey Pecan 9.3oz Z324 through Z350 071279126036 Fresh Express Shreds Iceberg 8 oz Z324 through Z350 071279151014 Fresh Express Spinach & Arugula 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279271194 Fresh Express Spinach 16oz Z324 through Z350 071279785165 Fresh Express Spinach 8oz Z324 through Z350 071279132044 Fresh Express Spring Mix 10oz Z324 through Z350 071279275031 Fresh Express Spring Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279231006 Fresh Express Sweet & Crunchy 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279271187 Fresh Express Sweet Butter 6oz Z324 through Z350 071279221038 Fresh Express Sweet Hearts 9oz Z324 through Z350 071279221052 Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Asian Caesar 9.6 oz Z324 through Z350 071279309231 Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Asian Caesar 9.6oz Z324 through Z350 071279302126 Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Avocado Caesar 9.7 oz Z324 through Z350 071279309217 Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Caesar 9.4oz Z324 through Z350 071279302119 Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Greek Caesar 9.3oz Z324 through Z350 071279309224 Fresh Express Veggie Lover's 11 oz Z324 through Z350 071279281063 Fresh Express Veggie Lover's 11oz Z324 through Z350 071279281001 Fresh Express Veggie Spring Mix 7oz Z324 through Z350 071279281049 Giant Eagle American 11 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492310 Giant Eagle American 24 oz Z324 through Z350 003003493037 Giant Eagle Angel Hair Slaw 10 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492317 Giant Eagle Avocado Chopped Kit 7oz Z324 through Z350 003003494286 Giant Eagle Baby Spinach 10 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492327 Giant Eagle Baby Spinach 5 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492313 Giant Eagle Bacon Caesar 10.3 oz Z324 through Z350 030034923365 Giant Eagle Caesar Supreme 10.5 oz Z324 through Z350 030034923358 Giant Eagle Caesarlite Salad 9.8 oz Z324 through Z350 030034923341 Giant Eagle Chopped Asian Style 12 oz Z324 through Z350 030034923310 Giant Eagle Chopped Avocado Ranch Salad Kit 12.8 oz Z324 through Z350 030034939441 Giant Eagle Chopped Caesar 10.4 oz Z324 through Z350 030034923402 Giant Eagle Chopped Chipotle Cheddar 11.4 oz Z324 through Z350 030034923389 Giant Eagle Chopped Southwest Style 11.5 oz Z324 through Z350 030034923327 Giant Eagle Chopped Sunflower Crisp 11.1 oz Z324 through Z350 030034923396 Giant Eagle Chopped Sweet Kale 11.9 oz Z324 through Z350 030034923297 Giant Eagle Coleslaw 16 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492309 Giant Eagle Fancy Greens 7oz Z324 through Z350 003003494283 Giant Eagle Garden Salad 12 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492319 Giant Eagle Hearts of Romaine 9 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492312 Giant Eagle Italian 9 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492311 Giant Eagle Juicing Greens 11 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492321 Giant Eagle Leafy Romaine 9 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492324 Giant Eagle Pomegranate Chopped Kit 10.3 oz Z324 through Z350 003003494284 Giant Eagle Romaine Garden Salad 12 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492316 Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce 16 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492320 Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce 8 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492315 Giant Eagle Spinach 16 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492308 Giant Eagle Spinach 8 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492348 Giant Eagle Spring Mix + Spinach 5 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492325 Giant Eagle Spring Mix 5 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492323 Giant Eagle Sweet & Crunchy 5 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492326 Giant Eagle Sweet Butter 6 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492307 Giant Eagle Sweet Hearts 9 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492322 Giant Eagle Veggie Lovers 11 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492328 Little Salad Bar Asian Chopped Salad Kit 12.3 Z324 through Z350 099100086960 Little Salad Bar Avocado Ranch Chopped Salad Kit 13.2 oz Z324 through Z350 099100219542 Little Salad Bar Caesar Chopped Salad Kit 10.5oz Z324 through Z350 099100263934 Little Salad Bar Caesar Salad Kit 10.5 oz Z324 through Z350 099100086991 Little Salad Bar Chef Salad 6.2oz Z324 through Z350 099100107368 Little Salad Bar Chicken Caesar Salad 8.75oz Z324 through Z350 099100096068 Little Salad Bar Classic Coleslaw 14oz Z324 through Z350 409910021843 Little Salad Bar Cranberry Walnut Salad 4.5oz Z324 through Z350 099100096174 Little Salad Bar Garden Salad 12oz Z324 through Z350 099100082979 Little Salad Bar Italian Salad 9oz Z324 through Z350 099100083181 Little Salad Bar Santa Fe Style Salad 7oz Z324 through Z350 099100096143 Little Salad Bar Southwest Chopped Salad Kit 12 oz Z324 through Z350 099100087028 Little Salad Bar Spinach 8 oz Z324 through Z350 099100083419 Little Salad Bar Spring Mix 5 oz Z324 through Z350 099100083495 Little Salad Bar Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit 11.3 oz Z324 through Z350 099100087905 Little Salad Bar Sweet Butter 6 oz Z324 through Z350 099100083037 Little Salad Bar Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit 12.2 oz Z324 through Z350 099100083549 Market District Ultimate Kale Caesar Salad Kit 8.5 oz Z324 through Z350 030034939724 Marketside Angel Hair Coleslaw 10oz Z324 through Z350 681131387491 Marketside Baby Greens Salad 6oz Z324 through Z350 081131355023 Marketside Baby Spinach 11oz Z324 through Z350 681131090254 Marketside Baby Spinach 6oz Z324 through Z350 681131027908 Marketside Bacon Caesar Salad Kit 14.6oz Z324 through Z350 681131387354 Marketside Butter Lettuce Salad 6oz Z324 through Z350 681131027861 Marketside Caesar Salad Kit 14.5oz Z324 through Z350 681131387446 Marketside Chopped Romaine Mix 9oz Z324 through Z350 681131221412 Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Asian 13.6oz Z324 through Z350 081131305158 Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Avocado Ranch 12.3oz Z324 through Z350 081131305134 Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Bacon Ranch Crunch 12.8oz Z324 through Z350 081131305448 Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Caesar 11.3oz Z324 through Z350 681131148320 Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Cherry Almond Gorgonzola 13.7oz Z324 through Z350 081131305165 Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Kale Pecan Cranberry 9.5oz Z324 through Z350 681131221320 Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Southwest 13.4oz Z324 through Z350 081131305127 Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Sunflower Bacon Crunch 13.8oz Z324 through Z350 081131305141 Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad 12oz Z324 through Z350 681131328944 Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad 24oz Z324 through Z350 681131328951 Marketside Crisp Greens 12oz Z324 through Z350 081131355030 Marketside Family Size Caesar Salad Kit 22.3oz Z324 through Z350 681131387460 Marketside Family Size Sunflower Bacon Crunch Chopped Salad Kit 22.3oz Z324 through Z350 081131377346 Marketside Fresh Spinach 10oz Z324 through Z350 681131329460 Marketside Hearts of Romaine 10oz Z324 through Z350 068113102783 Marketside Leafy Romaine 9oz Z324 through Z350 681131027816 Marketside Organic Baby Arugula & Baby Spinach 5oz Z324 through Z350 681131532082 Marketside Organic Baby Arugula 5oz Z324 through Z350 068113122173 Marketside Organic Baby Spinach & Baby Kale Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 681131221290 Marketside Organic Baby Spinach 16oz Z324 through Z350 681131085731 Marketside Organic Baby Spinach 5oz Z324 through Z350 681131328982 Marketside Organic Spinach & Spring Mix 16oz Z324 through Z350 081131354781 Marketside Organic Spinach & Spring Mix 5.5oz Z324 through Z350 081131354798 Marketside Organic Spring Mix 16oz Z324 through Z350 081131354767 Marketside Organic Spring Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 081131354774 Marketside Premium Romaine Salad 18oz Z324 through Z350 681131388078 Marketside Premium Romaine Salad 9oz Z324 through Z350 681131387538 Marketside Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 16oz Z324 through Z350 681131532099 Marketside Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 8oz Z324 through Z350 681131328968 Marketside Spinach & Spring Mix 11oz Z324 through Z350 081131355016 Marketside Spring Mix 11oz Z324 through Z350 081131355009 Marketside Spring Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 081131354996 Marketside Tri-Color Cole Slaw 16oz Z324 through Z350 681131387484 O Organics Organic Baby Arugula 16oz Z324 through Z350 007989340944 O Organics Organic Baby Arugula 5oz Z324 through Z350 007989340883 O Organics Organic Baby Kale 5oz Z324 through Z350 007989340916 O Organics Organic Baby Spinach 16oz Z324 through Z350 007989340857 O Organics Organic Baby Spinach 5oz Z324 through Z350 007989340852 O Organics Organic Half & Half Blend 16oz Z324 through Z350 007989340915 O Organics Organic Half & Half Blend 5oz Z324 through Z350 007989340910 O Organics Organic Spring Mix 16oz Z324 through Z350 007989340856 O Organics Organic Super Greens Blend 5oz Z324 through Z350 007989340941 O Organics Spring Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 079893408538 Signature Farms 50 -50 Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 002113014670 Signature Farms 50/50 Mix 10oz Z324 through Z350 002113041918 Signature Farms Baby Spinach 10oz Z324 through Z350 002113041919 Signature Farms Baby Spinach 5oz Z324 through Z350 002113014669 Signature Farms Baby Spring Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 021130146680 Signature Farms Coleslaw 3 Color 14oz Z324 through Z350 021130111961 Signature Farms Garden Salad 12oz Z324 through Z350 002113098135 Signature Farms Green & Crisp 11oz Z324 through Z350 021130419128 Signature Farms Lettuce Shreds 8oz Z324 through Z350 021130112180 Signature Farms Premium Romaine 9oz Z324 through Z350 021130419166 Signature Farms Spinach 8oz Z324 through Z350 002113098134 Signature Farms Spring Mix 10oz Z324 through Z350 021130419173 Signature Farms Sweet & Crunchy 5oz Z324 through Z350 002113014671 Simply Nature Organic Baby Spinach & Arugula Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 099100087974 Simply Nature Organic Baby Spinach 5oz Z324 through Z350 099100088551 Simply Nature Organic Chopped Kale 12oz Z324 through Z350 099100088735 Simply Nature Organic Mixed Greens 5oz Z324 through Z350 099100088049 Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix 16oz Z324 through Z350 099100088612 Weis Fresh From the Field 50-50 Salad Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 041497067756 Weis Fresh From the Field Baby Spinach 5oz Z324 through Z350 041497067763 Weis Fresh From the Field Baby Sweet Lettuce 5oz Z324 through Z350 041497067824 Weis Fresh From the Field Spinach & Arugula 5oz Z324 through Z350 041497076192 Weis Fresh From the Field Spring Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 041497067770 Wellsley Farms Organic 50-50 Mix 16oz Z324 through Z350 088867009193 Wellsley Farms Organic Arugula 5oz Z324 through Z350 088867006716 Wellsley Farms Organic Baby Spinach 16oz Z324 through Z350 088867006711 Wellsley Farms Organic Herb Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 088867009195 Wellsley Farms Organic Lettuce Blend 16oz Z324 through Z350 088867009194 Wellsley Farms Organic Spring Mix 16oz Z324 through Z350 088867009192 Wellsley Farms Organic Super Greens 16oz Z324 through Z350 088867006714

Fresh Express logo (PRNewsfoto/Fresh Express)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fresh Express