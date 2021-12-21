BAFFIN INTRODUCES NEW MADE-IN-CANADA WINTER BOOTS

PRESENTING THE TERRITORRIES COLLECTION, AN ONLINE EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH

STONEY CREEK, ON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Baffin is proud to introduce the Territories Collection, a new collection for all, manufactured in Stoney Creek, Ontario. Launching exclusively online this month, the Territories Collection marks the premier direct-to-consumer first sales strategy for the Canadian brand.

Inspired by Canada's northernmost regions, the Territories Collections features traditional cold climate boots for the most extraordinary winter activities, providing the comfort and durability that Baffin is renowned for. Named after two of Canada's Territories, the collection contains a women's boot, NUNAVUT and a men's boot, YUKON.

Since 1979 Baffin has been committed to the manufacturing of products in Canada. When Baffin can achieve and exceed the high production standards of the products, while maintaining domestic manufacturing, they always do. Baffin has continued to repatriate its production, now having more product than ever before manufactured in the Stoney Creek factory, including the new Territories Collection.

This focus on Made in Canada goods has allowed Baffin to continue strong and uninterrupted throughout COVID-19, avoiding major delays due to the global supply chain issues and ensuring inventory for the upcoming cold weather season. This commitment to increasing domestic manufacturing also allows for quicker turnaround times and responding to trends, which led to the evolution of the Territories Collection.

"The Territories Collection has gone from idea to completed project in the span of one sales season. Our domestic manufacturing allowed us to bypass the delays and timeframe usually associated with outside manufacturing and offered flexibility with our launch and sales plans," says Jessica Liut, Marketing Manager. "The launch of the Territories Collection marks the premier direct-to-consumer first approach for a Baffin collection. Launching as an online exclusive first, followed by a launch for our Wholesale Partners in Fall 2022, this collection is a direct bridge from the minds of Baffin's product and development team, to the hands of the manufacturing team in Stoney Creek, to the feet of our customers."

The collection features Baffin's Removable Comfort-Fit multi-layer inner boot system, containing proprietary technology including Thermaplush™ soft, next-to-foot wicking layer for warmth, B-Tek™ Foam lining for comfort, B-Tek™ Heat for high-loft breathability in a broad range of temperatures and Hydromax™ layering for improved moisture management. The inner boot system also features a Vapourized Aluminum Membrane for energy reflection and heat regulation, PolyWool polyester wool blend for breathable warmth and Diamond Net insulation for wind-resistant protection with a lightweight feel. Designed with a stylish leather upper and a Polar Rubber® outsole for maximized grip and longevity of boot at cold temperatures, both YUKON and NUNAVUT come in brown and black colourways.

The Territories Collection is Arctic Rated in Baffin's Real-World Testing™ (RWT™) evolution which helps recommend cold-comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Arctic Rated products have been proven by Baffin in the Arctic. Cold comfort at this rating is best achieved during moderate to high activity during extreme cold temperatures. The collection is categorized as B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof Base - offering the maximum level of wet protection at base. This category of waterproofing ensures that your footwear is purpose-driven – keeping you dry where the snow may melt, and supporting thermal regulation where breathability is needed.

The Territories Collection is available now at Baffin.com.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced, innovative footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear and apparel within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

