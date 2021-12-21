Amynta Announces Leadership Appointments

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group, a leading insurance services provider of property & casualty and warranty protection products and services, announced that Scott Brock has been appointed President of ClearView Risk, Amynta's wholesale brokerage platform and property program. Brock will be responsible for leading ClearView's operations across its Southwest Risk wholesale brokerage business and Strata Underwriting Managers property program, driving growth and transformation of the business. This appointment is effective January 1, 2022.

The Amynta Group Logo https://www.amyntagroup.com (PRNewsfoto/The Amynta Group)

Brock is currently President of Amynta's Scion Underwriting Services, which he has led since 2018. Brock brings over 25 years of insurance experience, with a proven track record of driving performance for our partners. Brock succeeds Parker Rush, who will step down from ClearView effective March 31, 2022, to allow for a transition period.

Michael Hattaway has been appointed President of Scion Underwriting Services, Amynta's managing general underwriter for specialty casualty insurance. Hattaway, who is currently Senior Vice President of Underwriting at Scion, succeeds Scott Brock who will serve as Chairman of Scion. Hattaway has been with Scion since it was formed in 2018 and will expand his underwriting responsibilities to oversee the continued expansion of the business. This appointment is effective immediately.

"These appointments are a testament to the breadth of leadership within our organization," said Rob Giammarco, Chairman and CEO of Amynta Group. "Scott is a results-oriented leader and innovative builder, bringing significant experience to ClearView to capitalize on opportunities to broaden our footprint, while cultivating deep relationships with our partners. Michael brings unparalleled underwriting expertise with outstanding focus on client needs for Scion. In their new and expanded roles, they will position the business to achieve the next phase of development and build on their position in the market."

Giammarco commented, "I want to thank Parker for the contributions he's made to ClearView and leading the build out of the company, developing a top 10 wholesale broker and one of the largest habitational property programs in the market. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

About Amynta

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk Services. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

Media Contact:

Brenna Tetley

Phone: +1.646.887.9498

Email: Brenna.Tetley@amyntagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Amynta Group