ORTOLI ROSENSTADT LLP ANNOUNCES RICHARD ORTOLI'S RE-ELECTION AS A "CONSEILLER À L'ASSEMBLÉE DES FRANÇAIS DE L'ÉTRANGER"

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP, a New York full-service international law firm, today announced that co-founder and head of the firm's Real Estate and International practices, Richard Ortoli, was re-elected on Monday, December 6, 2021, as one of seven "Conseillers à l'Assemblée des Français de l'étranger" representing all the French citizens living in the United States. The re-election marks Richard's fourth election to the 90-member "Assemblée des Français de l'étranger" (the Assembly of the overseas French).

In order to run for this office, the members each had to be first elected, in May 2021, as a conseiller des Français de l'étranger locally in the French consular district in which he or she resided, by the French citizens registered with the French Consulate, and then in this second election by all their peers in their national electoral district (in this case the United States).

The Assemblée, composed of 442 members living worldwide in 15 electoral districts, advises the French government on issuing affecting and of interest to French nationals living outside France and is the electoral college for 12 senators in the French Senate who represent the French living outside of France.

The other elected "conseillers" alongside Ortoli for the United States are: Gérard Epelbaum, Sandrine Hulot, Olivier Piton, Warda Souihi, Loïc Le Gland, and Pascale Richard.

Founded in 2006, Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP is a New York based law firm representing global clients. With its attorneys' ability to speak nine different languages, the firm provides cutting-edge, solution-oriented legal advice to its clients in a wide variety of practice areas, including corporate & securities, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, global mobility and employment, intellectual property, and litigation.

