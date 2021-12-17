Werner Electric Supply Leverages Tecsys' Supply Chain Software to Navigate Labor and Supply Volatility While Pursuing Sustainability Initiatives

Werner Electric Supply's software platform, Tecsys' Elite™, was recently named as recipient of the 2021 Green Supply Chain Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive; the recognition was based on the supply chain software's capacity to support sustainability initiatives while driving operational efficiencies.

FORT ATKINSON, Wis., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, is pleased to announce that together with its customers, it has been recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive as recipient of the 2021 Green Supply Chain award, which recognizes companies that prioritize sustainability to be a core part of their supply chain strategy.

One such company is Werner Electric Supply, an electrical parts and services distributor serving the entire state of Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Werner Electric provides electrical, automation, and data communication products and services for a wide range of industrial, commercial, and construction customers. Since 1948, the company has upheld an uncompromising mandate to create positive and streamlined customer experiences. The organization has been leveraging Tecsys' Elite™ software to advance continuous improvement initiatives that address key sustainability KPIs while contending with labor and supply volatility presented by a challenging supply chain climate.

"One of our main focuses here at Werner Electric is the relentless pursuit of exceptional customer experiences. This means no matter what the obstacle or challenge, we are dedicated to keeping up on our service level agreements for our customers," says Philip Fisher, regional distribution center warehouse manager at Werner Electric. "Partnering with Tecsys has allowed us to improve our operational efficiency and reduce material waste within our distribution center. These efficiency gains were even more on display this year during some extremely tough times. Our company, like many others across the country, has been struggling with staffing. As we are seeing volume up and our resources down, our great working relationship with Tecsys has allowed us to continue to tackle many continuous improvement initiatives to better service our customers."

Tecsys' specialized Elite™ supply chain solution suite is helping distribution organizations to eliminate waste and help reduce their carbon footprints:

Demand planning software allows supply chain organizations to forecast and optimize the physical location of inventories based on exactly where consumers are demanding it; this permits efficient transport routes at the outset, but likewise minimizes unnecessary inter-facility transfers, both of which carry both an environmental and economic price tag. This waste avoidance extends to mitigating the use of packaging supplies for those inter-facility transfers, further driving environmental benefit.

For when inventory does relocate, intelligent route optimization removes inefficiencies in the physical movement of goods throughout the distribution process. By equipping couriers, carriers and drivers with end-to-end tracking and management capabilities, Tecsys software can flush out wasteful mileage, the associated equipment wear-and-tear and CO2 emissions.

Intra-warehouse operations are also a source of environmental impact by way of picking. Tecsys helps supply chain organizations improve picking routes through sophisticated algorithms that reduce distance traveled and optimize resources; the net gain of these improvements includes a smaller carbon footprint needed to pick orders, and an extension of the life of material-handling equipment.

The common thread across many of Tecsys' customers is the pursuit of measurable gains in shipping optimization and operational excellence. A critical component of Tecsys' software is its capacity to enable omnichannel fulfillment and warehouse efficiency in a responsive and responsible manner; putting the power of its solutions into the hands of both front-line workers and back-office planners helps business leaders operate sustainable and scalable logistics so they may focus on the future of their products, services and people, not on their operational challenges.

"We are helping to kickstart the environmental ROI mindset within traditional supply chain organizations by building awareness of the correlation between responsible financial operations and environmental stewardship," explains Bill King, chief revenue officer at Tecsys. "We are doing this by developing software that addresses sustainable sustainability; what's good for the bottom line can also be good for the environment."

