Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Yarnell Security Systems in Pennsylvania

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is proud to announce the acquisition of Yarnell Security Systems, a leading commercial and residential security service in central Pennsylvania. This acquisition further strengthens Pye-Barker's position in CCTV and access control monitoring.

"We're excited to grow our alarm servicing business with the Yarnell Security Systems team."

Yarnell Security Systems, headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is ranked among the top 100 alarm companies in the country. Yarnell provides 24/7 monitoring of commercial and residential fire, security, CCTV and access control systems staffed by certified security personnel local to central Pennsylvania. Yarnell Security serves over 10,000 customers annually. The company was founded by the late Harold Yarnell, Jr. in 1967 and later owned and managed by his children Teri and Ron Yarnell. Yarnell Security employs 47 team members.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, founded in 1946, is a leader in fire protection and life safety, with over 110 locations and 3,000 team members. It is a full-service life protection company offering all the necessary specialties including portable extinguishers, restaurant fire suppression, special hazard systems, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, and security. Pye-Barker is rapidly expanding its national footprint.

"For over 50 years, the Yarnell family has protected their community and cared for their employees as if they were their own family," said Pye-Barker Fire CEO Bart Proctor. "That's a core value shared by Pye-Barker. We're excited to grow our alarm servicing business with the Yarnell Security Systems team."

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is a leading provider of fire and life safety protection services, with over 110 locations spanning the Continental US and headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Since its founding in 1946, Pye-Barker Fire's core values have been unwavering in providing honest and reliable service through its highly trained and dedicated employees. Pye-Barker Fire invests heavily in providing best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits. To learn more about Pye-Barker Fire, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com.

