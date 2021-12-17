Holiday Travelers Can Still Buy Travel Insurance

Travelers can buy travel insurance up until the day before departure, but time sensitive benefits may no longer be available

WARWICK, R.I., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are once again spiking across the country due, in part, to the highly contagious Omicron variant. Timing isn't great, as holiday travel begins to ramp up.

Infectious disease official, Dr. Anthony Fauci says, Americans who are vaccinated and boosted can proceed with their holiday travel plans. However, many Americans, vaccinated or not, may still be concerned about travel. For this reason, the experts at InsureMyTrip recommends purchasing travel insurance.

While you'll have access to the most benefits when purchasing travel insurance soon after booking a trip, it's not too late. There are still plenty of benefits available if you're looking to purchase a comprehensive plan.

InsureMyTrip's Travel Insurance Expert Meghan Walch is breaking down the benefits that may still be available for holiday travelers:

Cancel for Any Reason

This optional travel insurance benefit is popular right now because it offers the most flexibility to cancel a trip because of Covid-19 fears.

According to a new report, of those researching CFAR on InsureMyTrip.com:

85% are concern about needing to cancel a trip due to travel changes around Covid-19 restrictions.

60% are concerned about needing to cancel due to fear of contracting Covid-19.

However, CFAR is a time-sensitive benefit and must be purchased within 10-21 days of putting money down on a trip.

The good news: if you booked a trip at the end of November or beginning of December, you may still qualify for Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) for a Christmas holiday trip. There are also other eligibility requirements.

InsureMyTrip has a new tool that is making it easy for you to find out if you are eligible for CFAR. Just fill out the form with information about a trip, and click: "Am I Eligible?" If eligibility requirements are met, reimbursement is typically 50% - 75% of the insured prepaid non-refundable trip cost.

MORE: Cancel for Any Reason information

Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption

If you do not qualify for the time sensitive CFAR, there are still valuable coverage options for other common concerns.

Many plans may offer Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption benefits for a covered illness. That illness could include COVID-19. There are certain requirements, however. For example, the illness would have to occur after a policy's effective date and a doctor must advise that you are not well enough to travel or continue traveling.

MORE: Trip Cancellation vs. Cancel for Any Reason

Emergency Medical

Emergency Medical travel insurance would kick in if you become ill while on a trip and need emergency medical attention. It is important to note that domestic health plans may not cover you when you are traveling abroad.

Quarantine Coverage

Plans may offer coverage if an insured traveler faces a covered quarantine. For a quarantine to be covered, it must be physician-ordered, and you are in strict isolation for a specific period of time. Plans will not cover self-quarantine or stay-at-home orders.

If a quarantine is ordered prior to or during a trip, benefits may be available under Trip Cancellation or Trip Interruption. There may also be coverage under Trip Delay. This can help reimburse for additional accommodations (up to a specific limit) needed to complete an ordered quarantine.

** It is important to read the details of a policy to understand how "quarantine" is defined and what is covered. **

MORE: COVID-19 & Travel Insurance Information Hub

Weather Delay

Covid-19 isn't the only concern for travelers this holiday season. Bad weather can also cause problems. Comprehensive travel insurance plans may offer Travel Delay and Trip Cancellations/Interruption benefits in the event of a weather-related flight delay. Usually, the delay would have to last a certain number of hours, but it could be helpful in the event your flight is delayed and you end up paying for an overnight accommodation.

Baggage Issues

Comprehensive travel policies purchased last minute also offer Baggage Loss/Baggage Delay benefits. This can help to reimburse you for items if your bags are lost or damaged during a trip. Baggage Delay benefits can help with reimbursement for necessities if your luggage is misdirected and you don't receive it for a specified number of hours.

There are requirements and restrictions with Baggage Loss/Delay coverage, so read your policy carefully.

Bottom Line: As you get closer to taking off for the holidays, there is still time to purchase a Comprehensive Travel Insurance Policy with important benefits.

"It is important to know what your travel supplier's refund policies are, and purchase the insurance as soon as possible if you stand to lose a significant amount of money," says InsureMyTrip expert Meghan Walch.

