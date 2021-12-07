Frederickson Partners Announces Service for Mission-based Organizations

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederickson Partners, the largest people and human resources (HR) executive search firm in the U.S., today announced a service to help mission-based organizations better gain access to top HR executive talent. Mission-based firms, which include philanthropic foundations, hospitals, schools, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and other not-for-profit firms, will benefit from Frederickson's HR advisory services and its ability to recruit top HR executives who have the expertise to develop competitive strategies for recruiting and retaining talent.

The service will aid mission-based firms, a fast-growing sector that in 2019 became the third-largest employer in the U.S., representing more than 10 percent of U.S. jobs.

"What's unique about mission-based organizations is the passion and purpose that drive their employees," said Tom Wilson, Managing Partner and Director of Mission-based Services at Frederickson Partners. "The Covid-19 pandemic and economic downturn made clearer than ever the vital role these organizations play in the community to solve critical issues such as hunger, racism and global warming. Like any organization, they need superior HR leadership to attract skilled talent and to retain and motivate people. We're seeing more tech and consumer services HR executives taking roles at these organizations as an opportunity to find meaning in their own lives and to give back."

Frederickson found in an internal study that the chief human resources officers (CHROs) of 50 top non-profits came from both private sector and not-for-profit organizations.

A leading not-for-profit is Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, one of the largest food banks in the U.S. Due to sustained economic hardships caused by Covid-19, the agency now serves 80 percent more people monthly than it did pre-pandemic. The organization partnered with Frederickson to hire a Director, Human Resources Business Partner (HRBP) Gwenn Riehl, whose background will help her to provide strategic direction and address critical immediate challenges, such as supporting employee remote work while still enabling the organization to get food to the community. Riehl brings extensive experience in private sector companies including Michelin to this mission-based organization.

Abode Communities is a nonprofit affordable housing provider working to combat a severe housing shortage and increased homelessness throughout California. Frederickson worked with the organization to recruit Jerry A. Gonzales II as Vice President, Talent and Culture to grow the agency's human capital strategy. Gonzales brings 20 years of HR and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) leadership, specifically in mission-based and educational organizations.

"Our new service matches mission-based organizations requiring leadership and guidance with the right experienced HR executives," said Valerie Frederickson, Founder and CEO, Frederickson Partners. "We aim to help organizations fulfill their missions by elevating their HR function, and therefore their people."

Frederickson Partners recruits high impact people and human resources (HR) leaders for innovative companies and provides cutting edge HR advisory services. Frederickson matches startups, tech unicorns, and the Fortune 500 with world-class full-time and project-based talent. The country's leading people and HR executive search firm, Frederickson Partners is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices nationwide. Clients include Alphabet, Change.org, Children's Bureau, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Elkhorn Slough Foundation, Galileo, Gartner, Gilead, Goodwill Industries, Intel, Obama Foundation, Pinterest, Qualtrics, Roche, ServiceNow, StockX, The Nature Conservancy, Twitter, Uber and Workday.

