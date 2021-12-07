The acquisition is a testament to the company's commitment of being biopharma's premier commercialization partner.

Fingerpaint Acquires MedThink, Adding Medical Communications to Its Suite of Capabilities The acquisition is a testament to the company's commitment of being biopharma's premier commercialization partner.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. and CARY, N.C., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerpaint, biopharma's global commercialization partner for analytics-enabled integrated solutions, announced it acquired MedThink, a North Carolina–based company that empowers healthcare providers through medical communications. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of MedThink will bring extensive medical communications capabilities to Fingerpaint through 2 distinct divisions: MedThink SciCom, which harnesses deep scientific knowledge and extensive industry experience to develop solutions for medical affairs, medical communications, and publication groups; and MedThink Communications, which provides medical education and marketing services that influence perception and change the behavior of healthcare professionals to commercial teams of all sizes.

"Adding to our capabilities as our clients' needs evolve has always been a priority for Fingerpaint," said Ed Mitzen, founder of Fingerpaint. "Medical communications and education have never been more important than they are now given the ever-changing ways we reach healthcare stakeholders and the growing need to convey increasingly complex science behind many of today's therapies to ensure people have access to them."

Scott Goudy, president of MedThink, will continue to lead day-to-day operations.

"Joining Fingerpaint will accelerate our mission of moving minds, moving markets, and moving medicine by leveraging the company's capabilities at every step of the commercialization process," said Goudy. "We are looking forward to creating new opportunities for our clients and our people."

Knox Lane, a private equity firm based in San Francisco, is a strategic investor in Fingerpaint.

"This acquisition will expand the company's service offerings and talent into an area we know is critical to the industry and will solidify Fingerpaint's position as biopharma's leading commercialization partner," said Shamik Patel, partner at Knox Lane.

MedThink joins integrated Fingerpaint firms Leaderboard Branding, a leading global naming and branding business; 1798, a market access and commercialization firm that specializes in healthcare consulting services, including patient and provider access services; and Photo 51, a consultancy focused solely on advanced therapeutics, such as gene and cell therapies.

GP Bullhound, Inc. acted as financial advisor to MedThink.

About Fingerpaint:

Independent by design and built on a foundation of empathy, Fingerpaint is biopharma's global commercialization partner for analytics-enabled integrated solutions. At its core is an award-winning global team of more than 700 people who are committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences for healthcare providers, care partners, and patients.

Fingerpaint was named 2021 Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, and in 2018, it won the Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes. Additionally, it has been on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past eight years. Visit us at Fingerpaint.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About MedThink:

MedThink, a Fingerpaint company, is a North Carolina–based company that empowers healthcare providers through medical communications built on a foundation of science, strategy, and innovation. It has 2 distinct divisions: MedThink SciCom, which harnesses deep scientific knowledge and extensive industry experience to develop solutions for medical affairs, medical communications, and publication groups; and MedThink Communications, which provides medical education and marketing services that influence perception and change the behavior of healthcare professionals to commercial teams of all sizes.

