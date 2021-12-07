Astara Capital Partners Promotes Lindsey Tannenbaum to Partner

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Astara Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Lindsey Tannenbaum has been promoted to Partner.

Astara continues to develop and strengthen its investment team.

"Lindsey is an impact player and quickly established herself as an indispensable member of the team. She has had a positive impact on every aspect of the firm and we're delighted to recognize her contribution," said Michael Ranson, Managing Partner of Astara. "When we formed Astara last year, the intention was to build a high-performing team of investors and operators with diverse backgrounds, skills and experiences who are passionate about investing and improving companies in the middle market. We have made substantial progress over the last 18 months building the team and developing a strong portfolio."

"We are fortunate that Lindsey joined Astara earlier this year. She seamlessly integrated into our culture and has brought best practices from her prior firms. We look forward to her continued success and contributions to the firm in the years to come," said Rob Groberg, a Partner of the firm.

Ms. Tannenbaum is responsible for sourcing, evaluating and leading investments, as well as supporting portfolio companies and helping set the firm's strategic direction. She serves as a member of Astara's Investment Committee and on the Board of BDV Solutions, Astara's most recent investment. She has considerable experience working with companies across a range of industries including food, packaging, niche manufacturing, and business and industrial services. Ms. Tannenbaum has over a decade of private equity investing experience and previously worked at KPS Capital Partners, Brightstar Capital Partners and Neuberger Berman. A native of New York City, she received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics at Tufts University and is a founding member of Out Investors.

Astara Capital Partners is an integrated team of investors and operators investing in the middle market. The firm brings capital, strategic, and operational resources to its investments to build sustainable value and position them for long-term success. Astara focuses on a variety of sectors where it has deep experience, including packaging and converting, food, building products, forest products, and industrial manufacturing, distribution, and services. More information about Astara can be found at www.astaracapital.com.

