ADESA First in Industry to Fully Deploy Automated Vehicle Tracking Solution Across North America

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADESA, a business unit of global wholesale used vehicle digital marketplace operator KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), and CoreKinect, the leader in scalable hardware design, announce the complete deployment of ADESA's fully automated vehicle tracking solution. The new service—the first of its kind to be fully deployed in the industry—combines a state-of-the-art mobile app with a world class GPS-enabled IoT Device to help customers and employees locate vehicles faster at ADESA's more than 70 North America locations.

"We are thrilled to be the first wholesale marketplace to fully roll out geo-locating devices to our entire network of North American vehicle logistics centers with the help of CoreKinect," said Srisu Subrahmanyam, chief operating officer at ADESA. "This pioneering technology allows us to provide sellers with accurate, real-time visibility into the vehicle location and security, while enabling buyers to quickly and easily preview, checkout and transport purchased vehicles."

Affixed to each vehicle upon arrival at ADESA, the IoT devices can be accessed through the Vehicle Locator functionality of the ADESA marketplace app. The app shares comprehensive vehicle information, pinpoint location services accurate to a single parking spot, and real-time visibility. Enhanced safety and security measures include push alerts for movement in off-working hours, making ADESA a more secure place to do business. The device operates on LoRaWAN technology, which significantly reduces power consumption and enables the IoT devices to last up to 10 years on a single battery.

Through CoreKinect's partnership with Comcast's MachineQ, the geo-locating device technology and end-to-end solution for inventory management was successfully deployed across ADESA at an industry-leading pace.

"ADESA is increasingly looking to technology to improve their operations and optimize workflows," said Assar Badri, chief executive officer of CoreKinect. "They are clearly committed to a digital future, and we are delighted to partner with them to deliver on this goal."

"The ability to deliver this solution to ADESA with our partner CoreKinect is indicative that a comprehensive LoRaWAN network implementation is possible, at scale," said Steve Salata, Vice President and General Manager at MachineQ. "We're proud to play a part in helping ADESA innovate and digitally transform its enterprise."

A leading provider of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, this technology release is part of ADESA's multi-year strategy to rethink traditional auction processes and inject the latest technology across the company's 70+ North American vehicle logistics centers. These investments and improvements are aimed at bringing more consistency and efficiency to operations and providing the best experience possible for on-site customers, the fastest cycle times for consignors and the best outcomes possible for all customers. Learn more about ADESA here.

