TideSmart Named a Top Agency by Chief Marketer and Event Marketer Experiential agency deftly pivoted during COVID-19 to capitalize on health capabilities

FALMOUTH, Maine, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While COVID-19 cast a pall over many marketing agencies, severely restricting the in-person experiences coveted by major brands and vital to consumer engagement, TideSmart successfully pivoted and excelled. TideSmart leaned into its existing health capabilities and clinical credentials to create safe, effective programs, leading to recognition from major marketing publications Chief Marketer and Event Marketer.

Chief Marketer named TideSmart to their CM200 list as one of the top marketing agencies in the U.S. while Event Marketer included TideSmart on their recent It List as one of the top 100 agencies.

"COVID-19 created unprecedented challenges, and I am proud of how resourceful and resilient TideSmart has proven to be," said TideSmart President/CEO Steve Woods. "While it is always rewarding to be recognized as a top agency, our mission is always to provide clients with safe, effective, and engaging activations."

TideSmart has operated as a leading independent agency since 2003, offering a broad collection of capabilities with the inherent cost efficiencies that come naturally for an independent agency. TideSmart has invested in sustainability, including its own 8-acre eco-friendly campus, medical-grade facilities, clinical capabilities, and innovative technologies, to deliver on its mission statement: Make Every Moment Matter.

TideSmart operates in three divisions:

Experiential: From brand strategy to campaign delivery, TideSmart's experiential division has created compelling and engaging experiences for some of the world's biggest brands.

Health: TideSmart's health division designs and delivers transformative health experiences using mobile health vehicles, proprietary technologies, specialized staff, etc. A CLIA licensed, COLA accredited, HIPAA compliant lab operator, TideSmart delivers health screenings, biometric testing, immunizations, medical-grade storage, etc. Recent activations include partnering with state DHHS and CDC departments and large employers to provide COVID-19 testing, education, and vaccinations.

Insights: TideSmart's insights division provides accurate and relevant intelligence for customer and employee experiences using a range of services to provide a near real-time actionable view of businesses to deliver insights for shoppers, patrons, patients, employees, and other critical audiences.

TIDESMART GLOBAL®: Since 2003, TideSmart Global has provided experiential solutions to some of the biggest and best companies in the world by combining the art of live experiences with the science of both new and traditional media. TideSmart operates from a unique 8-acre, eco-friendly campus in Falmouth, Maine. www.tidesmart.com

