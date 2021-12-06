Speed Queen Taps ServicePower as Support Partner

RIPON, Wis. and McLEAN, Va., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Queen, an appliance brand with a pedigree of legendary reliability, is increasing its commitment to industry-best customer experience with a recent agreement to leverage ServicePower's field service management software to improve access to service. ServicePower is the leading field service management software company focused on transforming service experiences.

"By partnering with ServicePower, we are able to deliver truly best-in-class service in the unlikely event one of our Speed Queen products requires a visit from a trained technician," said Cody Masluk, vice president of Speed Queen residential.

Speed Queen customers will benefit from streamlined access to service, which means overall faster service through ServicePower's network of more than 5,000 fully vetted service companies, and coverage across 38,000 zip codes. The partnership will be seamless for customers, who will simply access service as normal through the "find service" tab on speedqueen.com and can dial an 800 number to book their service.

"When you purchase a Speed Queen product, you become part of our family," Masluk said. "We want to ensure you are treated as such if you ever encounter a problem with your products."

"ServicePower knows the impact that efficient field service solutions with a wide-reach of accessibility, even in remote areas, has on the end-customer experience," said Frank Gelbart, CEO, ServicePower. "We are thrilled to be selected by Speed Queen and that they have entrusted us to help manage their rapid growth, while improving their customer's journey. We look forward to a long and successful partnership."

About Speed Queen: Speed Queen's proven laundry performance outshines the competition. Speed Queen was established 1908 in Ripon, Wisconsin, USA. Still in Ripon, that original company grew into Alliance Laundry Systems. Alliance is the world leader in commercial laundry in terms of sales, range, reach and R&D investment. Speed Queen today offers powerful commercial laundry solutions that are available for the home, too. Over the decades, Speed Queen has developed extraordinary loyalty among laundry professionals. People responsible for laundry love Speed Queen's measurably superior performance in results, reliability, support, and overall value. For those who need large volumes of perfectly clean laundry, Speed Queen is the laundry star.

ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as GE Appliances, LG, AIG, Allstate, and Siemens, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe. For more information visit www.servicepower.com.

