ProSight Names Hunter Morgan as Senior Vice President of Excess Casualty

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSight Global, Inc. ("ProSight"), a leading domestic specialty insurance company, has named Hunter Morgan as Senior Vice President of Excess Casualty. He will be reporting to ProSight's President, Tim Ryan.

(PRNewsfoto/ProSight Global, Inc.)

"Hunter's deep knowledge and extensive expertise will be a tremendous asset as we continue to invest in and grow excess casualty at ProSight," said Ryan. "His proven track record of delivering results and building strong distribution relationships will only strengthen our ability to provide valuable solutions to unique and complex risks in excess casualty."

Morgan joins ProSight with more than 18 years of insurance underwriting experience, and he most recently served as Senior Director and Wholesale Construction Practice Leader at Markel Corporation. Prior to that Morgan was the Senior Director, Casualty Underwriting and Production at Markel.

Interested in joining our team? Explore jobs at ProSight: prosightspecialty.com/careers

About ProSight Global, Inc.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, ProSight is an innovative property and casualty insurance company, providing a wide range of property and liability solutions to customers across the United States. The diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses protect their assets, manage risks, and provide financial security. ProSight is rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. To learn more about ProSight visit www.prosightspecialty.com.

Media Contact:

Ryan Marosy

+1.973.532.1946

rmarosy@prosightspecialty.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ProSight Global, Inc.