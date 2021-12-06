Win Stuff
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes its Minority Investment in Specialist Insurance Broker ACE

Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced that it has completed its 30% minority investment in Middle East & North Africa (MENA) specialist insurance broker ACE.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella         

Media:  Linda J. Collins   

VP – Investor Relations              

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com   

630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

