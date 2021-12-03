Join in virtual conversations with inspiring climate leaders who are redefining what it means to transform their community

Human Impacts Institute Hosts Free "Stories of a Just Transition Pittsburgh" Salons on "Securing Equity in Our Communities" and "Jobs for the New Economy"

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Impacts Institute (HII), a nonprofit that uses arts and culture to inspire environmental action for social good, is hosting "Stories of a Just Transition Pittsburgh," a series of free events featuring inspiring local climate leaders who are redefining what it means to transform their community.

Live virtual salon discussions with the climate leaders are planned for Mondays, December 6, and December 13, 12pmET-1pmET and will be archived along with previous discussions on the HII Facebook Videos page. Visit humanimpactsinstitute.org/just-transition to register. The exhibit is a part of the outdoor window displays stroll portion of The Strip District Terminal Holiday Market and Tree Lighting and can be viewed through January 3, 2022. Each of the 11 climate leaders in the "Stories of a Just Transition Pittsburgh" storefront window display installations have a poster featuring their story with their portrait by Abby Winkler, a member of the Pittsburgh Society of Illustrators.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is a city known as one of the centers of U.S. manufacturing and one that is at the intersection of conservative and progressive America. "Stories of a Just Transition Pittsburgh", shares on-the-ground examples of how community members are addressing the needs for an equitable shift to safe and healthy jobs, community preparedness, and sustainable infrastructure.

"By focusing on the idea of Just Transition, we are highlighting the need for a major shift from practices and industries that harm our communities and our environment, while also acknowledging that too many are being left behind by these changes--including those who have cultural, economic, and personal ties to polluting industries," said Tara DePorte, executive director and founder, Human Impacts Institute. "We're showcasing leadership that is more reflective of these communities, and we hope to create more space for a diverse climate movement on a local level, with avenues for greater buy-in to much-needed climate solutions."

"Stories of a Just Transition Pittsburgh" programming includes mini roundtable virtual salon conversations. The two upcoming remaining are:

Monday, December 6, 2021, 12pmET-1pmET: Securing Equity in Our Communities Salon-- Stories of a Just Transition Pittsburgh Salon

Free with registration. Featured speakers:

Alyssa Lyon , director, Black Environmental Collective, UrbanKind .

David Heayn-Menendez , executive director, Pennsylvania Interfaith Power & Light Network.

Lois Bower-Bjornson , Southwestern Pennsylvania field organizer, Clean Air Council.

Shawn Dalton , community volunteer.

Timon Wehnert , Division Future Energy and Industry Systems, Research Unit Structural Change and Innovation , Wuppertal Institute for Climate, Environment and Energy

Monday, December 13, 2021, 12pmET-1pmET: Jobs for the New Economy- Stories of a Just Transition Pittsburgh Salon

Free with registration. Featured speakers:

Charles Yhap , CEO and co-founder, CleanRobotics

Gina Winstead , assistant vice president, Vibrant Pittsburgh; vice president, Womxn in Tech PGH

Jerome Jackson , executive director, Operation Better Block

Young Grguras , campaign director, Post-Landfill Action Network (PLAN)

Corinna Fürst, associate, Industry & Innovation, European Climate Foundation

Archived from November 29: Infrastructure for Good Growth- Stories of a Just Transition Pittsburgh Salon: This salon addressed the need for green infrastructure in urban centers that have a history in polluting industries.

Funding for these programs was provided from the Transatlantic Climate Bridge program of Federal Foreign Office Funds in partnership with the German Consulate of New York. Co-sponsors are the Pennsylvania Solar Center and PittSustainability from the University of Pittsburgh.

For interviews with Tara DePorte, executive director and founder, Human Impacts Institute, contact Jen Maguire at @Jen@MaguirePR.com.

