DENSO Announces Organizational Changes in Pursuit of Green, Peace of Mind Causes

KARIYA, Japan, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced changes to its organization, executive structure and personnel, effective January 1, 2022.
The changes will help DENSO:
- Achieve its Long-term Policy 2030, which includes the concept of "Bringing hope for the future for our plants, society and all people."
- Accomplish "Reborn 21," an internal plan to revolutionize operations to provide new value to society.
- Expand its business domains to mobility, manufacturing and society-focused business.
- Enhance the pursuit of its "green" (environmentally friendly) and "peace of mind" (safer world for all) values.
DENSO's updates include:
I. Organizational Changes
- In order to realize carbon neutrality, DENSO will provide value to customers with a total-system perspective. To help achieve this, the company will establish two new departments, the Electrified Energy Management System Engineering Dept. and the Electrified Energy Management System Business Planning Dept. They will oversee the development and planning of all business across the Powertrain Systems Business Group, Electrification Systems Business Group and Thermal Systems Business Group.
- To create new systems that solve social issues beyond the scope of mobility, DENSO will combine its strengths in sensors and semiconductors by establishing the Advanced Devices Business Group. It will encompass the Mechatronics Systems Business Unit, Sensing Systems Business Unit, and Semiconductor Business Unit.
- DENSO will create the New Business Development Dept. to generate growth scenarios in non-mobility businesses and study the organization of the new business groups.
- In October, DENSO announced it reorganized its North America Engineering and R&D divisions to better integrate the company's electrification, thermal and safety systems. Reorienting its product groups around Green Technology and Mobility Systems will strengthen DENSO's ability to meet customers' evolving needs and advances its efforts to power society's shift to green, safe and seamless mobility.
II. Changes to Executive Structure and Executives
Name
New
Current
Yukihiro Shinohara
Representative Member of
the Board,
Executive Vice President
Member of the Board,
Senior Executive Officer
Toshiyuki Kato
Retirement / Mission Executive*1
Senior Executive Officer
Hiroyuki Ina
Retirement
Senior Executive Officer
*1; In charge of special assignment
Operating Officers' areas of responsibility effective January 1, 2022
Changes are underlined
Title
Name
New
Current
Representative Member of the
Board, CEO
Koji Arima
-
-
Representative Member of the
Board,
Executive Vice President
Yukihiro Shinohara
CCRO, CQO,
Environment Neutral Systems Development Div.
CCRO, CQO, Head of Safety, Quality & Environment Center, Environment Neutral Systems Development Div., FC System Business Development Div., CV&OH Div.
Member of the
Board,
Senior Executive Officer
Kenichiro
Ito
CRO, CHRO,
Head of General Administration & Human Resources Center, NA area, EU area, Korea area
CHRO, Head of General Administration & Human Resource Center, Korea area
Member of the
Board ,
Senior Executive Officer
Yasushi
Matsui
CFO, Head of Corporate Strategy Center, Group Companies of Japan,
Asia area, China area
CRO,CFO, Head of Corporate Strategy Center, Group Companies of Japan
Senior Executive Officer
Katsuhisa Shimokawa
CMzO,
Head of Monozukuri Group, Head of Industrial Solution Business Unit
CMzO, Head of Monozukuri Group, Head of Industrial Solution Business Unit
Senior Executive Officer
Shoji
Tsuzuki
CDO,
Head of IT Digital Center
CISO, Head of IT Digital Center
Senior Executive Officer
Yoshifumi
Kato
CTO,
Head of Advanced Devices Business Group, Solution Planning for Smart City Dept., New Business Development Dept., AD Business of Mobility Electronics Business Group, President of MIRISE Technologies, President of SOKEN
CTO, Head of Research & Development Center, Advanced Mobility Systems Business Development Div., Solution Planning for Smart City Dept., AD Business of Mobility Systems Business Group, President of MIRISE Technologies, President of SOKEN
Senior Executive Officer
Kazuaki
Fujitani
Head of OEM Sales and Marketing Group, Solution Sales & Marketing Group, Head of Tokyo Sales Div.
Head of OEM Sales and Marketing Group, Solution Sales & Marketing Group
Senior Executive Officer
Yasuhiro
Iida
Head of Global Production
& Purchasing Center
Head of Global Production & Purchasing Center
Senior Executive Officer
Yasuhiko Yamazaki
Head of Thermal Systems Business Group
Head of Thermal Systems Business Group
Senior Executive Officer
Hirotsugu Takeuchi
Head of Research & Development Center
Head of Mobility Systems Business Group
Senior Executive Officer
Hidehiro
Yokoo
Head of Legal. External Affairs & Communications Center, Tokyo Office, Audit Dept., Managing of Japan Region Dept., Food Value Chain Business Development Div.
Head of Legal. External Affairs
& Communications Center, Tokyo Office(External Affairs), Audit Dept., Managing of Japan Region Dept., Food Value Chain Business Development Div.
Senior Executive Officer
Jiro Ebihara
Head of Electrification Systems Business Group
Head of Electrification Systems Business Group
Senior Executive Officer
Shinnosuke Hayashi
CSwO, Head of Mobility Electronics Business Group
CSwO, GM of Software Innovation Dept., Head of Electronics PF / Software in Mobility Systems Group, President of DENSO CREATE INC.
Senior Executive Officer
Hisashi Iida
Head of Powertrain Systems Business Group, Electrified Energy Management System Engineering Dept., Electrified Energy Management System Business Planning Dept., Head of Injection Components Business Unit
Head of Powertrain Systems Business Group
Reference:Official name of CxO
CRO: Chief Risk Officer
CFO: Chief Financial Officer
CCRO: Chief Corporate Revolution Officer
CTO: Chief Technology Officer
CHRO: Chief Human Resources Officer
CQO: Chief Quality Officer
CMzO: Chief Monozukuri Officer
CSwO: Chief Software Officer
CDO: Chief Digital Officer*2
*2 CDO is in charge of establishing and promoting IT strategy, including information security and management reform through Digital Transformation (DX). The Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) will change its name to CDO in order to focus on DX management reform.
About DENSO Corporation
DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE DENSO