Sumner College Receives CCNE Accreditation for the RN to BSN Program: For RN's Who Want to Take Their Education to the Next Level

Sumner College Receives CCNE Accreditation for the RN to BSN Program: For RN's Who Want to Take Their Education to the Next Level

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumner College is pleased to release the news that their newest offering, the RN to BSN (Bachelor of Science) degree program has received the important CCNE Accreditation. The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) is an autonomous accrediting agency, which contributes to the continuous and rigorous improvement of the public's health. CCNE ensures the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate, and residency programs in nursing. CCNE serves the public interest by assessing and identifying programs that engage in effective educational practices

Joanna Russell, President of Sumner College said that "attaining the CCNE accreditation means that graduates of their RN to BSN program can feel even more confident that they have achieved a very high-quality degree. For those who want to grow into management positions in the nursing field, a BSN from Sumner College will give them a competitive advantage and help them to take their careers to the next level."

This accelerated 13-month RN to BSN program at Sumner College prepares registered nurses (RN) for high-demand careers requiring a BSN degree. This online program is a convenient and flexible way for working students to continue their education without interrupting their employment. Online classroom size is limited to 25 students per faculty member to ensure that our students get the personalized attention they need to be successful. The RN to BSN program at Sumner College is designed to increase critical thinking and nursing clinical decision-making, it builds on previous knowledge and incorporates best practices and national initiatives

Sumner College has a history of preparing their students for success for more than 47 years in Oregon and Washington. To find out more about our program please contact an Admissions Representative at BSN@sumnercollege.edu. Admissions will provide information about the admissions and application process, program curriculum, transfer credits, financial aid, and support services available to your during your time at the college.

Contact: Debby Mager Telephone: 503.577.8943 Email: dmager@sumnercollege.edu Website: sumnercollege.edu

View original content:

SOURCE Sumner College