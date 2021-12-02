SNU Graduates First Class in Doctor of Education in Administration and Leadership College of Professional and Graduate Studies' Program Is First Cohort at University to Graduate with a Doctorate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Nazarene University (SNU) — a private, Christian, liberal arts university that offers flexible degree-completion and graduate programs for working adults through its College of Professional and Graduate Studies — today is celebrating the first class to graduate from its Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Administration and Leadership (DEAL) program. The cohort, which includes 13 graduates, also represents the first cohort ever to graduate with a doctorate-level degree from SNU.

The doctoral program has opened up new opportunities for educators, as well as nonprofit and corporate business leaders.

Launched in the spring of 2019 with an online option added in August 2020, DEAL is the first doctoral program offered by SNU, providing learners with the ability to pursue the highest-level graduate degree from whatever location best suits them. Because of the online options, for example, the program has opened up a new opportunity for educators, as well as nonprofit and corporate business leaders, in rural areas to pursue a doctoral degree that will positively impact their respective schools and industries.

"Oklahoma is desperate for qualified educators in the classroom as well as in administrative positions," said SNU President Dr. Keith Newman. "The DEAL program allows a wide range of people to get the necessary education, either in person at our Bethany or Tulsa campuses or online from anywhere."

SNU's 32-month DEAL program includes the same coursework whether students choose the in-person or online option, with an embedded dissertation to be completed by the end. Each cohort also has the benefit of a dissertation director who works with all learners throughout their program of study. Students engage with their instructors and receive personal advising and coaching throughout the research process. In fact, since starting the program, SNU has hired additional dissertation directors to keep the ratio of students to directors positive and manageable.

"Earning a doctorate degree is a significant accomplishment," said SNU Doctoral Program Director Dr. Stephoni Case. "To have the support from an academic community of faith is a blessing. We work together and we encourage each other throughout an intense and supported and joyful journey to achieve a meaningful academic goal."

Classes take place in person one evening a week or completely online, allowing busy adults to earn a doctorate in a way that suits their current life situation. SNU's degree programs feature multiple start dates online, on the main campus in Bethany and on the Tulsa campus throughout the year, as well as small class sizes. The university's online programs are taught through Canvas, a user-friendly, effective learning management system.

ABOUT SNU

Founded in 1899, Southern Nazarene University (SNU) seeks to make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community. Its College of Professional and Graduate Studies is designed for working adults, offering degree-completion and graduate programs to prepare them to succeed in their individual career paths. All classes take place completely online or one evening a week, so students can reach their goals while working full-time and caring for a family. With campuses in Bethany and Tulsa, as well as classrooms in Del City, various satellite locations and online options, there are opportunities to learn from any location.

For more information, visit https://pgs.snu.edu/ .

