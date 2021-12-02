Enterprise Opens at Colombia's Medellin International Airport

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Holdings announced today that it has opened at Colombia's Medellin International Airport. The new branch – which is already taking reservations – serves customers of the company's flagship Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, as well as National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car. Enterprise Holdings owns all three brands.

The new tri-branded Enterprise, National and Alamo rental branch at Medellin International Airport is Enterprise’s 11th location in Colombia.

The new Colombia branch, located in the country's second largest airport, represents the company's commitment to serving domestic and international customers as travel opens up around the world. Since the onset of the pandemic, the company has opened more than 100 new branches worldwide.

"Colombia is a premier market for Enterprise's global growth as we continue to expand to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers alike, wherever they choose to go," said Peter A. Smith, vice president of global franchising at Enterprise Holdings. "As international travel begins again, we are excited to serve our customers around the world and stand by our promise to provide them with a safe and convenient rental experience."

The Medellin branch increases Enterprise's presence in Colombia to 11 locations. It's the latest in the company's ongoing international expansion in Latin America and surrounding areas. Enterprise Rent-A-Car made its debut in Latin America in 2015, joining the National and Alamo brands.

Customers in Colombia also have the added benefit of earning awards and free rental days through two loyalty programs: Enterprise Plus through the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, and the award-winning Emerald Club through the National Car Rental brand. Enterprise Plus and Emerald Club both launched in Colombia in 2017.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of mobility solutions, owning and operating the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchise partners. Enterprise Holdings and its affiliates offer extensive car rental, carsharing, truck rental, fleet management, retail car sales, as well as travel management and other transportation services, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Mo., Enterprise Holdings manages a diverse fleet of more than 1.85 million vehicles through a network of nearly 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories.

Enterprise Holdings Corporate Brands Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Enterprise Holdings)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enterprise Holdings, Inc.