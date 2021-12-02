BD Acquires Venclose, Inc. To Extend Treatment Innovations In Chronic Venous Disease - Acquisition marks BD's entry point to the treatment of Chronic Venous Insufficiency -- adding transformative solutions to its existing venous disease portfolio with the potential to reshape patient care.

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced today it has acquired Venclose, Inc., a provider of solutions for the treatment of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) — a disease that is the result of malfunctioning valves and can lead to varicose veins.

CVI represents a significant and growing therapeutic need within the health care system — impacting up to 40% of women and 17% of men in the United States.1 Venclose is a leader in CVI treatment through its innovative Radio Frequency (RF) ablation technology platform designed for versatility, efficiency and simplicity. RF ablation is the predominant treatment of CVI and has wide acceptance among physicians. Compared to the alternative laser treatment therapy for CVI, RF ablation catheters can potentially reduce post-operative pain and bruising in patients.

"We're committed to setting a new standard of excellence for people living with venous disease, and that starts with providing physicians with innovative technologies," said Paddy O'Brien, worldwide president of Peripheral Intervention for BD. "Our acquisition of Venclose will enable us to offer a more robust portfolio of solutions to physicians who are treating the full range of venous conditions. The Venclose™ RF Ablation System strategically complements our category-leading portfolio of venous disease technologies and aligns with our focus on innovations that provide transformative solutions to improve outcomes for chronic disease and enable the transition into new care settings."

The Venclose™ System is compactly designed and provides two heating length sizes (2.5 cm and 10 cm) in one 6 FR sized catheter. This dynamic dual heating length catheter provides multiple operational benefits to physicians.

With 30 percent more heating length than the longest leading competitive RF ablation catheter, the Venclose™ System can enable physicians to efficiently ablate more vein during each heating cycle and help to lower the total number of ablations required for in-vein treatment. The dual heating length means that physicians can ablate both long and short vein segments with the same catheter — reducing inventory management burden compared to catheters with shorter and/or static heating length sizes.

The system's technology is also designed to help deliver a patient-centric approach to care. For example, its touchscreen display provides real-time procedure data to help inform physicians' treatment decisions. The system also provides audible tones for thermal delivery — allowing physicians to focus more of their time and attention on the patient.

Venclose was founded in 2014 to enhance the treatment of CVI through RF ablation technology. The company has since been committed to delivering technological advancements and procedural efficiencies to physicians treating CVI, while also helping to improve patient satisfaction. The Venclose™ System is currently available in a variety of health care settings across the U.S. and areas of Europe.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to be immaterial to BD's fiscal 2022 financial results.

