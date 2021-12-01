Paolo Romanacci Appointed New Head Of Enel Green Power In US & Canada

- Romanacci previously served as Head of Enel Green Power in Mexico and most recently oversaw Enel's renewables construction in North and Central America, Africa, Asia and Oceania

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Green Power has named Paolo Romanacci the new Head of Enel Green Power North America, Inc., overseeing Enel's renewable power generation business line in the US and Canada. He will succeed Georgios Papadimitriou, who held the position since September 2018.

(PRNewsfoto/Enel Green Power North America)

Paolo has proven himself as a talented, effective leader with a wide range of experience across Enel Green Power

"Paolo Romanacci has proven himself as a talented, effective leader with a wide range of experience across Enel Green Power business units. As our renewables business continues a period of unprecedented growth, I am confident that Paolo will lead the company forward to achieve our ambitious goals in the region," said Enrico Viale, Head of Enel North America. "We thank Georgios for his tremendous service to our company and wish him success in his next endeavor."

Romanacci most recently served as Head of Renewable Project Execution overseeing Enel's wind, solar and battery storage construction in North and Central America, Africa, Asia and Oceania. He joined Enel in 2006 and has served in various roles around the world in business development, operations & maintenance and engineering & construction, including nearly three years as Country Manager for Enel Green Power in Mexico.

He holds a degree in Aerospace, Aeronautics and Astronautical Engineering from the University of Rome La Sapienza and worked at NASA and private aerospace firms prior to his tenure at Enel.

Romanacci will take the helm of North America's fifth-largest operator of wind and solar plants as it executes on a growth strategy of adding 6.5 GW of new capacity by end of 2024. Currently, Enel has over 2.5 GW of new wind and solar capacity under construction in the US and Canada, along with over 600 MW of battery storage capacity. The company currently has a mature development pipeline of around 12 GW and is a key part of Enel's global goal to achieve around 155 GW of installed renewable capacity by the end of the decade. Meanwhile, Enel continues to prioritize sustainability throughout the value chain in North America, supporting innovative programs like dual-use solar and supporting the resiliency of local communities through its Creating Shared Value model. Enel Green Power North America employs over 700 people across the US and Canada and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Enel Green Power North America is a leading developer, long-term owner and operator of renewable energy plants in North America, with a presence in 14 US states and one Canadian province. The company operates 60 plants with a managed capacity of over 6.7 GW powered by renewable wind, geothermal and solar energy.

