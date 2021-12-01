Over a billion volunteers worldwide act for a global reset

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serious development challenges – from climate emergencies to the COVID-19 pandemic have shown us that we need to change the way we live, work, and cooperate. It is time for a global reset.

One billion volunteers worldwide act now for our common post-pandemic future, states United Nations new report.

Increasing inequalities worldwide call for a new type of social contract with a renewed emphasis on inclusion.

The latest State of the World's Volunteerism Report (SWVR) 'Building equal and inclusive societies' explains that the participation of over a billion volunteers worldwide is a way to shape a future that is brighter for all.

The flagship report of theUnited Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme will be launched at the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York today, live on UNWebTV.

The Report draws on case study research across all regions of the globe. From Nepal to Peru, and Lebanon to Malawi- the way volunteers have an impact on their communities comes to light. Through women's right groups and vaccine assistance hot-lines, people not only help those in need but are voicing the longer-term concerns of communities to their governments.

Every seventh person in the world is a volunteer. Despite the devastating socio-economic impacts of the pandemic, global interest in volunteering in communities has endured. People have continued to respond to the crisis in significant ways, despite limited mobility and resources. While restrictions have prevented many people from volunteering in person, many have switched to volunteering online.

Volunteers are often seen as the doers and social service providers. However, the SWVR provides fresh insights that links volunteerism to equality and inclusiveness.

"In this new normal, it will be incredibly important for volunteers to be regarded as essential partners right from the outset," says Gladys Mutukwa, a 73-year old volunteer from Zambia.

The United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme contributes to peace and development through volunteerism worldwide. We work with partners to integrate over 10,000 qualified, highly motivated and well supported UN Volunteers into development programming and promote the value and global recognition of volunteerism. UNV is administered by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

