Lightbox Launches Augmented Reality Product for DOOH Brand Experiences in Partnership with Zappar

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbox, a leading digital out-of-home video network, has launched an AR product to transform screens into an immersive augmented reality (AR) platform. Lightbox Unlimited AR is just the latest in the brand's innovative offerings that allow advertisers to deepen their connection to Lightbox's audience of 80+ million consumers.

Scan the QR on this screen to experience Lightbox Unlimited AR

With QR codes already being incorporated into ads that run on the network, Lightbox is taking the logical next step to advance advertising experiences. The product brings brand messaging in physical environments to life on digital devices to expand storytelling, enhance discovery, and drive overall engagement - all from a simple scan.

The AR experiences will be created and executed by the company's full service creative lab, Lightbox Studios, in partnership with Zappar, the world's leading augmented reality platform and creative consultancy.

"Consumers have accepted QR codes as the default frictionless digital interface with the physical world," says Greg Glenday, CEO of Lightbox. "The challenge now will be to make sure that they have a magical experience every time they scan. Video Out-of-Home has the fewest creative constraints of any video medium, so shame on us if we simply take an engaged consumer to a website or a sign-up form. We're excited to be the first network to fully embrace AR's potential to truly transform consumers' relationship with Digital Out of Home media."

Caspar Thykier, CEO of Zappar says "The Zappar team has spent the past 10+ years applying AR to more so-called traditional platforms. Now we're entering a stage of transformation where AR can be applied to physical environments at scale creating a totally new media inventory with engaging, snackable 'grab-and-go' experiences for brands and customers built for the mobile occasion. We're thrilled to be able to work with Lightbox and its vast network to bring these exciting experiences to the masses."

Lightbox's AR launch adds to its "Lightbox Unlimited" portfolio: products designed to expand video advertising beyond the expected place-based confines. See an AR experience come to life at lightbox.arweb.app.

About Lightbox

Lightbox is a leading digital out-of-home video network that leverages technology and creativity to connect advertisers with millions of consumers in the real world. The premium video network offers national scale with hyper-local execution via 5,000+ can't-miss, audio-available screens in shopping destinations, city streets, and WeWork locations across North America.

About Zappar

Zappar is the world's leading augmented reality platform and creative studio based in London, England. The brand provides world-class AR consultancy services to help businesses with end-to-end AR strategy and execution as well as providing the tools (and hardware) to give creators ultimately flexibility when leveraging the awesome power of augmented reality across print, packaging, POS, people, places and faces.

