Houston Mechatronics Rebrands As Nauticus Robotics

WEBSTER, Texas, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Mechatronics, Inc., an offshore robotics firm based in Webster, Texas, is excited to announce the completion of a company-wide rebranding effort. Houston Mechantronics — or "HMI" to many in the industry — will assume a new visual identity and do business going forward as Nauticus Robotics, Inc.

"The name Nauticus Robotics makes clear our commitment to the blue economy," said Nicolaus Radford, the company's founder and CEO. "Our mission is to grow that economy through sustainable robotics that deliver value while protecting our planet's most valuable resources. This rebrand aligns us with that goal and positions us as a leader in our space."

In addition to the name change, the company has launched a new website at www.nauticusrobotics.com. This digital home expands on the Nauticus Robotics vision — "Green robotics for a blue economy" — and features information on products such as Aquanaut, Hydronaut, Olympic Arm and more

"Our new website will really lead the charge for us on the sales side," said Todd Newell, Senior VP of Business Development at Nauticus Robotics. "Prospective customers can get an overview of our robotics and their capabilities. If they desire, they can download detailed specifications to see how a product might fit into their operations. And we've made it very easy for those interested in a demo or a call to quickly get in touch with our team."

To see the new look of Nauticus Robotics — the company formerly known as Houston Mechatronics — visit www.nauticusrobotics.com .

CONTACT: Todd Newell

(281) 942-9069

View original content:

SOURCE Nauticus Robotics