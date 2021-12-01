Battery Mineral Resources (BTRMF) to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 8th

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, B.C., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Battery Mineral Resources (TSXV-BMR, OTCQB-BTRMF), based in Canada and focused on supplying the market with battery metals, today announced that Martin Kostuik, CEO & Director, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 8th, at 12:30pm 2021.

DATE: December 8th, 2021

TIME: 12:30pm EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3d42UQf

Recent Company Highlights

ON NOVEMBER 29TH, bATERY mINERAL RESOURCES ANNOUNCED - encouraging INITIAL Copper RESULTS AT BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES PUNITAQUI MINE IN CHILE INCLUDING Drillhole DS-21-O1:

12 meters ("m") grading 1.79% copper ("Cu") and 2.5g/t silver ("Ag") including 8m at 2.44% Cu, 3.2g/t Ag and 0.04g/t gold ("Au")

23m grading 1.16% Cu and 1.7g/t Ag including 13m at 1.56% Cu and 2.1g/t Ag and including 7m at 2.32% Cu, 3.1g/t Ag and 0.04g/t Au

2m at 1.06% Cu, 0.7g/t Ag and 0.03g/t Au

4m at 0.89% Cu and 0.4g/t Ag

4.9m at 0.72% Cu and 0.6g/t Ag

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

A battery mineral company with high-quality assets providing shareholders exposure to the global mega-trend of electrification and focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration and acquisitions in the world's top mining jurisdictions. Battery is currently developing the Punitaqui Mining Complex and pursuing the potential near term resumption of operations for second half of 2022 at the prior producing Punitaqui copper-gold mine. The Punitaqui copper-gold mine most recently produced approximately 21,000 tonnes of copper concentrate in 2019 and is located in the Coquimbo region of Chile.

Battery is engaged in the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (cobalt, lithium, graphite, nickel and copper), in North and South America and South Korea with the intention of becoming a premier and sustainable supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. Battery is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp, Canada and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1-million-pound high grade cobalt resource at McAra by testing over 50 high-grade primary cobalt silver-nickel-copper targets. In addition, Battery owns 100% of ESI Energy Services, Inc., also known as Ozzie's, a pipeline equipment rental and sales company with operations in Leduc, Alberta and Phoenix, Arizona.

