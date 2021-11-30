PressBox Graphics joins the PressBox platform to add visual content creation at speed and scale

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI technology, announced PressBox Graphics as the latest addition to the PressBox platform. The acquisition and integration are a result of Stats Perform's strategic focus on fan engagement and helping clients succeed in a highly competitive sports media market.

STATS PERFORM (PRNewsfoto/Stats Perform)

The integration of PressBox Graphics into the wider PressBox follows Stats Perform's acquisition of 13 Strides earlier this year and the full integration of the legacy Opta Graphics platform into the Pressbox platform.The acquisition and integration are a result of Stats Perform's strategic focus on fan engagement and helping clients succeed in a highly competitive sports media market.

Many teams, leagues, and media companies face the same challenge of capturing, engaging, and grabbing fans' attention across different mediums, including social media, broadcast, stadium screens, or scoreboards. Visualisations combined with data and insights are critical to success, however, creating those graphics and integrating them with data is not an easy task. PressBox Graphics, powered by Stats Perform's best-in-class Opta sports data and most advanced AI, empowers users to produce these graphics in just seconds.

The addition of PressBox Graphics to the PressBox platform follows the launch of PressBox Live and PressBox Video earlier this year - meaning in-play storytelling, video discovery and now visual content creation are all accessible via a single platform.

"We are excited to have PressBox Graphics join the PressBox platform, not only is this enabling high speed production of stunning visuals, but it is now easier for our clients to leverage the entire PressBox suite of products, all powered by the world's best sport's data and AI. Says Nancy Hensley, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Stats Perform. "Content is king, and time is money, with PressBox Graphics, we can address both challenges."

The PressBox platform, including PressBox Live, PressBox Video, and PressBox Graphics, is available to media, broadcast, teams, leagues, and sports organisations of all types and sizes. To learn more, visit www.statsperform.com/pressbox/

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in sports tech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting, integrity services for rights holders and other stakeholders, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. SportsContentCo is the exclusive reseller of Stats Perform premium sports betting content to licensed sportsbooks in the United States. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com or SportsContentCo.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stats Perform